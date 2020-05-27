It was a stunning day on the lake. Still as glass, the water reflected the azure sky in contrast to bright green foliage of the grass and trees. A family of geese floated across the glass, adding grace and beauty to the scene. A loon could be heard out in the water calling to its family. Ah, an exquisite morning, so quiet, so still. Peaceful. This is why we live at the lake, and why my husband is up at 5 a.m. Well, it’s not the only reason, but it is the best reason. A cup of coffee, tea for me, and a good book, in the quiet of the morning, and then the birds wake up and the cacophony begins. Our house runs parallel with the lake and it is interesting to note the birds on the lakeside are quite different than those on the roadside!
The lakeside has water birds: geese, ducks of all kinds, kingfishers, cranes, seagulls, (also known as sky rats) and swallows, along with robins, red-winged blackbirds, finches and grackles. This year I put up an oriole feeder and the activity of those birds is amazing. Their song is distinctive and delightful, and they are voracious eaters, especially at this time in the season. This morning we watched a blackbird chase a squirrel! The squirrel ran as the blackbird pecked at its tail. (It must have come too close to a nest.) The other day we watched as an eagle swooped in front of us, clearly, he was fishing. In the fall we get coots, a very entertaining bird to watch as they bob and weave like acrobats in the water. Pelicans grace the water in spring and fall and usually (we always hope) they fly on to better feeding grounds. Pelicans eat a lot of fish, and we do not care much for sharing with them. In the spring we get mergansers, and other waterfowl heading north.
The roadside of our home faces several neighbors, with a narrow woodland behind them. Woodland birds are dominant there. We don’t spend as much time watching them, of course most of our windows face the lake. But if you listen in the morning, it’s easy to hear their songs are quite different, yet the morning enthusiasm is similar. Also, behind us a neighbor has a small hobby farm including cattle and chickens. The roosters start every morning adding to the cacophony.
This morning, as usual, dawn woke the crows and roosters. I don’t care much for their conversational caws. It’s not as melodic as the trill of red-winged blackbirds, or songs of robins and orioles, but it’s their story and their morning routine. Since we have had many hazy, humid mornings like today, we have not had the pleasure of an exquisite sunrise, but they are still peaceful. For me it’s not only the humidity, but also the earliness! In May and June, you have to get up pretty early to enjoy watching the day dawn. The sun rose this morning at 5:39 am. Even if it were clear, the real show would occur around 5 o’clock. My husband will tell me about it, but as for me and my pillow, we are otherwise engaged. Ah … this is the upside of a period of time that will go down in history books as the greatest crisis our country has faced in more than a century.
There are hidden blessings in this COVID-19 season. One is that we have been staying home more. By being forced to slow down, we can take inventory of what is important to us and reevaluate our priorities. As I contemplate in the quiet of the morning, I wonder, looking forward to the state opening up, will we remember the lessons we have learned? Will we continue to value family and the blessings we have at home? Will we find time for enjoying the birds and a quiet morning with a cup of coffee (at least on our day off) or will we get caught up in the fast-paced world again?
Whether you live in town, on a farm, in the woods, or on a lake, I hope you can take time to enjoy the details of a moment in an ordinary day, like today or yesterday, and the creation around it. Listen to the birds. Can you identify any of them? File it in your memory and share it with someone. Years from now you can take a backward glance at the memory of a quiet peaceful morning and recall the one good thing that came from COVID-19. I look forward to seeing my friends again, and the busyness of life will soon take over. But for the moment I will enjoy the peace. Embrace the day and make it a good one. Carpe diem, seize the day!
Wednesday, May 27, 2020. This morning broke clear and calm without a ripple on the lake. Light fog lifted from the water giving it a surreal quality. Silent fishing boats floated on the surface. No sound except the birds. The sun, which finally broke through the clouds and gloom of previous days, is casting diamonds on the water. I thought the lake looked white, so when my grandson came for breakfast and commented about the stillness of the lake, I asked him what color it was. He said it looked white. Apparently, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! This is a morning much like the morning I wrote about at the beginning of my story (except for the color of the water). I did not notice crows this morning, I maybe slept through that, but the birds are singing with gusto and I listen to the orioles sing as they swoop down to happily gorge themselves on grape jelly. The weatherman predicts a high of 80 degrees today. Welcome to summer!
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
