Residents of Otter Tail County District 3, if you do not know or have not met Kurt Mortenson, allow me this brief look into why I will be voting for him on Nov. 3. Kurt’s demeanor is that of a calm, thoughtful and articulate individual who listens intently. He has served our county exceptionally well for over 30 years in the Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office. Kurt has volunteered his time on numerous civic boards and committees, all in an effort to better the communities we live in. I’ve served with Kurt on some of these and Kurt’s leadership always seems to be noted. In many cases, without seeking it or even wanting it, acquiesces to the role as chair or president of organizations he becomes involved. This happens often because he leads a group with encouragement of thought receiving everyone’s input. By doing so, everyone’s ideas are heard and considered. Then, with a unique ability to encapsulate the thoughts of the group, brings issues to a consensus. That my friends, is how things get done. Be it on a church board, a service group, or our local county government.
This time of year there always seems to be a lot of loud, in your face, look-how-great-I-am advertisements from individuals telling you to “vote for me, I’m amazing!” You haven’t heard that from Kurt Mortenson, but you will from me. He is an amazing leader and is offering to serve as our county commissioner. I am beyond confident he will serve us well. If your vote wasn’t so valuable, there would be far fewer people begging it. I am proud to be casting mine for Kurt Mortenson for District 3 commissioner, and am asking you to join me.
Scott Rocholl
Underwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.