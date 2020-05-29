Mosquito season is officially here. I found this out last evening when a hoard of mosquitos appeared out of nowhere and decided to check me out. When I was living down South there were mosquitoes 13 months of each year. Crazy as it sounds, I could live with that because those mosquitoes had manners. By manners I mean they were not nearly as vicious as the mosquitoes we are accustomed to here in the tri-state area. I would actually be surprised when bitten by a mosquito down South; they just were not a big problem. Of course the folks down South think the mosquitoes they have are bad. They also think 40 degrees is cold. It all depends on what you’re used to.
According to webmd.com the Asian tiger mosquito was discovered in northern Virginia in 1997. This mosquito is a very aggressive biter and known as a vector of diseases. That is scary because the last thing we need around here is a more aggressive mosquito breed. Come to think of it, I think all of our mosquitoes are aggressive, at least it seems that way. Either way, I’m quite sure the mosquitoes we have around here are just as aggressive if not more aggressive than the Asian tiger breed.
With that being said, we need to prepare for mosquito season by following these simple tips:
• Avoid places and times when mosquitoes bite. Generally, peak biting periods occur just before and after sunset and again just before dawn. Each species, however, has its own peak period of biting.
• Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.
• Wear appropriate clothing. Long-sleeved tops and long pants made of tightly woven materials keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Be sure, too, that your clothing is light colored. Keep trouser legs tucked into boots or socks.
• Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies any time.
• When it is necessary to be outdoors, apply insect repellent as indicated on the repellent label. The more DEET a product contains, the longer the repellant can protect against mosquito bites. However, concentrations higher than 50 percent do not increase the length of protection. For most situations, 10 percent to 25 percent DEET is adequate. Apply repellents to clothes whenever possible; apply sparingly to exposed skin if label permits. Consult a physician before using repellents on young children.
Enjoy the summer despite the mosquitoes, I know I will.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.