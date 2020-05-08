For almost as long as mankind has been in existence there have been celebrations honoring mothers. The custom of honoring mothers goes back centuries to the times when Greeks would hold festivities to honor Rhea, the mother of the gods.
English colonists that settled in America actually discontinued the tradition for lack of time. For sure, that excuse would not fly in today’s world. The tradition was brought back in 1872 when Julia Howe organized a day for mothers dedicated to peace.
In 1907, Anna M. Jarvis began a movement to set up a national Mother’s Day in honor of her mother. Her hard work paid off in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the second Sunday in May as a national holiday in honor of mothers.
Mother’s Day has flourished in the United States becoming a very popular gift giving event. According to retailers, Mother’s Day is the second highest gift giving holiday in the United States, second only to Christmas. It is also the busiest day of the year for many restaurants and the peak day of the year for long distance telephone calls. It all makes sense when you take into account that there are about 83 million mothers in the United States and that 96% of all consumers take part in some way in Mother’s Day.
The first Mother’s Day observance in the U.S. was a church service honoring Anna M. Jarvis’s mother. Anna handed out her mother’s favorite flowers, white incarnations, as they represent sweetness, purity and patience.
Here are some quotes from notable women about motherhood:
• “No matter how old a mother is, she watches her middle-aged children for signs of improvement,” — Florida Scott-Maxwell.
• “Sometimes when I look at all my children, I say to myself, ‘Lillian, you should have stayed a virgin,” — Lillian Carter, at the 1980 Democratic Convention, where her son was nominated for a second term as U.S. President.
• “A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie,” — Tenneva Jordan.
• “There was never a great man who had not a great mother — it is hardly an exaggeration,” — Olive Schreiner.
• “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s,” — Diana, Princess of Wales.
Indeed, a mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s. Let’s honor all mothers this Mother’s Day.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
