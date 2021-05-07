For almost as long as mankind has been in existence there have been celebrations honoring mothers. According to history.com the custom of honoring mothers goes back centuries to the times when Greeks would hold festivities to honor Rhea, the mother of the gods.
English colonists that settled in America actually discontinued the tradition for lack of time. For sure, that excuse would not fly in today’s world. The tradition was brought back in 1872 when Julia Howe organized a day for mothers dedicated to peace.
In 1907 Anna M. Jarvis began a movement to set up a national Mother’s Day in honor of her mother. Her hard work paid off in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the second Sunday in May as a national holiday in honor of mothers.
Mother’s Day has flourished in the United States becoming a very popular gift giving event. According to retailers, Mother’s Day is the second highest gift-giving holiday in the United States, second only to Christmas. It is also the busiest day of the year for many restaurants and the peak day of the year for long distance telephone calls. It all makes sense when you take into account that there are more than 80 million mothers in the United States and that 96% of all consumers take part in some way in Mother’s Day.
This year Mother’s Day could in my opinion be a bigger deal than in years past due the COVID-19 pandemic that hit last year. As a result many people did not get to see their mothers and in some cases may still not be able to see their mother due to varying degrees of restrictions from state to state. For those that do get to see their mother this year they will make up for lost time and savor the fact that a visit is now possible as something that we took for granted in the past is now upon us as the unthinkable dissipates with the lessoning of restrictions.
For those who have lost their mother due to the pandemic, my heart goes out to you. Please think of fond memories with your mother on Mother’s Day and let joy fill your heart.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
