Question: I like riding my motorcycle without hands on the handlebars from time to time. I know it’s probably frowned upon and not advised, just like riding without a helmet. But when I'm going down the road at cruising speed, it's freedom: The bike and I are one. I'm just wondering, legally, can I get a ticket if I drive by an officer with only one hand, or most likely no hands, on the handlebars? Thanks in advance.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?