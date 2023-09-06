Answer: The law got its name from a tragedy. Minnesota’s “Ted Foss Move Over Law” was named in honor of the State Patrol Trooper who was killed while on a traffic stop on the shoulder of I-90 near the Lewiston exit on Aug. 31, 2000. He left behind his wife, Andrea, and two kids.
The law states:
• When traveling on a road with two or more lanes in the same direction, drivers must keep over one full lane away from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated — ambulance, fire, law enforcement, maintenance, postal, construction vehicles and tow trucks.
• When on a road with two or more lanes in the same direction, drivers must keep one full lane away from a stalled vehicle with either its hazard lights activated or people visibly present outside the vehicle (NEW).
• Reduce speed if unable to safely move over a lane.
• Failing to take these actions endangers personnel who provide critical and life-saving services. Fines can exceed $130.
Moving over not only helps protect the lives of emergency workers, but also helps protect you. Hitting a vehicle on the side of the road can result in injury or death for you or those in your vehicle.
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and of course, drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).
