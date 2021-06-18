Some people with unique names are never forgotten.
Such is the case with 1960s Minnesota Twins pitcher Jim (Mudcat) Grant. His claim to fame was winning Game 6 in the 1965 World Series and hitting a home run in that game, in an era when pitchers still batted in the American League.
Mudcat, 85, died on June 11. A flood of memories came to the forefront for those of us who saw him play for the Twins during the mid-1960s.
He grew up in a small town north of Tampa, Florida. The nickname Mudcat took hold during his baseball spring training days.
In Game 6 of the 1965 World Series, his home run came with two men on base. Mudcat and the Twins defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 at the old Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington.
The following day the Twins lost 2-0 in Game 7 to Dodger star pitcher Sandy Koufax.
Later that fall Mudcat made a guest appearance on “The Tonight Show” starring Johnny Carson. Mudcat, after the interview with Johnny, took the stage with his three off-season singing accompanists in a group called “Mudcat Grant and the Three Kittens.”
Mudcat was the first Black pitcher to win 20 games in the American League, which he did with the Twins in 1965 with a 21-7 record.
That same season he was a member of the American League All-Star team. Other Twins on the 1965 All-Star team were Harmon Killebrew, Zoilo Versalles who became league MVP, Jimmie Hall, Earl Battey and Tony Oliva.
The 1965 All-Star game also was played at the old Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, two months prior to the 1965 World Series played in the same location.
It is noteworthy that Mudcat started his baseball career with the Fargo-Moorhead Twins in the old Northern League in 1954. He reached the major leagues with the Cleveland Indians in 1958.
Teddy Roosevelt’s legacy ensured
Our neighbors to the west, in the state of North Dakota, are providing financial support for construction of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and associated museum near Medora in the western section of the state.
Roosevelt, known fondly as Teddy, lived two years in the Badlands of Dakota Territory as a rancher from 1884 to 1886. North Dakota became a state in 1889.
He credited those experiences for enabling him to serve as president from 1901 to 1909.
The target date for completion of the library and museum is 2025.
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation board members are working to acquire 93 acres of land near Medora, currently owned by the U.S. Forest Service. Lawmakers in Washington have paved the way for the foundation to purchase the property.
The state of North Dakota is contributing $50 million to the $150 million needed to construct the library and museum.
Presidential libraries came into being following the administration of President Herbert Hoover who served from 1929 to 1933. That’s the reason a Theodore Roosevelt library never existed, since Teddy Roosevelt had served as president much earlier.
Roosevelt, from New York, also gained fame during the Spanish American War in Cuba. He led the Rough Riders up Kettle Hill on July 1, 1898.
“This is a way to honor our adoptive son,” says North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
Strongly supporting the project are the family descendants of Theodore Roosevelt.
“Establishing the Roosevelt library in our state will honor a remarkable man who grasped the beauty, energy and potential of North Dakota,” wrote Fargo Forum columnist Jack Zaleski.
“Theodore Roosevelt, the Badlands and North Dakota are forever joined at the historical hip.”
Roosevelt is credited for establishing several national parks, including the majestic Grand Canyon. Theodore Roosevelt National Park near Medora is named in his honor.
Close by is Dickinson State University which has digitized letters written by Roosevelt, our 26th president.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
