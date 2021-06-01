Question: I noticed on the mud flaps of a rear semi-trailer that the left flap said “passing side” and the right flap said “suicide.” Do you know what that is all about?
Answer: This is a great conversation for “sharing the road” and has to do with commercial vehicle’s making turns. It’s important to pay close attention to commercial vehicles, especially as they go to turn or change lanes.
Pay close attention to commercial vehicles’ turn signals. Many commercial vehicles make wide right turns and must sometimes leave an open space to the right just before the turn. The rear wheels of a turning vehicle follow a shorter path than the front wheels; the longer the vehicle, the greater the difference. To avoid a collision, do not pass a commercial vehicle on the right side, if there is a possibility that it might make a right turn.
In fact, passing any vehicle on the right is dangerous. Drivers, including those operating commercial vehicles, should only use the left lane for passing. Once you pass a vehicle, safely move back into the right lane to allow drivers to pass safely on roads with two-lanes or more.
Preliminary reports show 57 people died and 1,036 motorists were injured in commercial vehicle-related crashes in 2020. It takes everyone paying attention, being aware of their surroundings, extending some courtesy and using some common sense to keep each other safe on the road. That is what “driving smart is about.”
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).
Jesse Grabow is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.