I can’t play any musical instrument. My closest experience was playing the tonette back in our country school, 76 years ago. The ability of a musician to master the keys or strings of an instrument, to create musical sounds that touch our emotions and create pictures in the mind, has always inspired me.
I was thinking about that one Sunday at the Unitarian Church I attend, as Marianne Bryan played Ludovico Einaudi’s character piece, “White Clouds.” I’m a big fan of clouds, especially big, white, fluffy ones. And if the sun is low, shadows fluctuate through the whiteness giving it dimension and character. The shapes of clouds are always changing and it must have fascinated ancient sapiens, who had no idea about the science that creates clouds.
All of this was running through my mind as I listened to Marianne play. Search YouTube for “White Clouds” and listen to the changes of mood and tempo. It is a remarkable creation, and Marianne mastered every element. I respect all artists who have worked hard to create works that we can enjoy. Marianne is a teacher of piano as well as a performer and I wanted to know how all that came about.
Marianne Bryan was born at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls and lived here until she graduated from high school. She received a Masters of Music from the University of Colorado in Boulder and a Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of Minnesota.
I asked Marianne how her interest in playing the piano started. She explained, “I remember my mom singing and playing Shirley Temple songs on the piano when I was very little. She always sang and played with such joy. Playing piano came very naturally to me. It seemed to be in my blood.”
What a remarkable career she has had! She has played at notable venues, like Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul, the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, the Walker Arts Center in Minneapolis, Noontime at Hochstein (a live radio performance in New York), many performances with the Northern Lights String Quartet in the Twin Cities and the Unitarian Church of Underwood.
In an email request, I asked Marianne to write about the personal rewards she has gained from playing the piano. She responded, “There are so many rewards that it’s hard to write about it. Playing the piano is my identity. It has enabled me to know myself and to feel emotions on a very deep level. Performing a very difficult piece, like the Brahms Piano Quintet, gives me a tremendous sense of accomplishment. For a performance like that, I need to have a strong work ethic, since it will take many months of individual practice and then hours of practice with the string quartet to be able to perform it. Then when you get the excitement of a live audience combined with the many hours of work I’ve put into it, one gets such a powerful sense of strength and joy in the performance. There is nothing more deeply satisfying.”
I am honored to know Marianne and learn about her musical journey. I wonder if we take for granted the self-discipline involved in an artist’s pursuit of excellence. She has given us a perspective on patience, dedication and hard work. But there is more. There is a spirit and energy in the soul of Marianne Bryan that springs forth in every note she plays. And that is the gift of an accomplished artist.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
