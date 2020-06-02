Last week, I discussed missing baseball. The thought of not seeing America’s national pasttime has left me looking for a filler in my sports life. I really want to watch the Minnesota Twins take the field and compete against their rivals in the American League Central.
I began to listen to a variety of different podcasts to fill that void and stumble upon a great idea from one that I was listening to. They brought up a bunch of different baseball movies in a trivia game and that got me to thinking, if I would put together an all-star baseball squad made up of fictitious (some can be real due to bio-pic), who would they be and why?
So, I dove into the baseball movies that I know and here is what I came up with.
Catcher: Jake Taylor, “ Major League.”
In the first and second “Major League,” Taylor seemed to have all the answers in regards to team chemistry, despite his bum knees.
First base: Jack Elliot, “Mr. Baseball.”
Elliot brings years of experience in both Major Leagues (MLB and Japan). He is another person that can help meld a team together with his experience in different cultures and team dynamics.
Second base: Mickey Dominguez, “Summer Catch.”
Not much spotlight is put on second basemen in movies, so we get Wilmer Valderrama’s Dominguez. The up-and-comer has flashes of great defensive skills.
Third base: Roger Dorn, “Major League.”
Dorn! Although he tanked a grounder, he also stood in and got beaned to put a runner on. I like his growth from the beginning of the season to the end.
Shortstop: Benny Rodriguez, “The Sandlot.”
I wouldn’t pick really anyone from this movie but “The Jet” ended up playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. As long as we can hook him up with some PF Flyers, he might lead the league in stolen bases.
Outfield: Roy Hobbs, “The Natural,” Willie Mays Hayes, “Major League,” Bobby Rayburn, “The Fan.”
Rayburn in right, Hayes in center and Hobbs in left. All have power and batting average. These guys are as close as you can get to having a outfield that is made up of all five-tool players. Besides, Wesley Snipes plays two of these characters.
Pitchers: Ricky Vaughn, “Major League,”, Henry Rowengartner, “Rookie of the Year,” Steve Nebraska, “The Scout,” Nuke Laloosh, “Bull Durham.”
Vaughn will bring you a practically unstoppable closer, a solid reliever and a decent starter. Just make sure he has his iconic glasses. Rowengartner’s arm and delivery make his pitches nearly impossible to hit. Nebraska a Babe Ruth/Shohei Ohtani-type player that can fill in as DH during off pitching days as he has power and pitching. Laloosh’s million dollar arm better show up on game days because I don’t expect him to help with the team’s salary cap.
Bench: Dottie Hinson, “A League of Their Own,” Pedro Cerrano, “Major League,” Kelly Leak “Bad News Bears.”
Hinson was the star of the women’s baseball league and a solid catcher. Cerrano is brought in to hit the long ball and play occasional outfield. Leak, although young, might be the missing piece that helps this team beat the Yankees.
Bullpen: Bingo Long, “The Bingo Long Travelling All Stars and Motor Kings,” Eddie Harris, “Major League,” Amanda Wurlizer, “Bad News Bears.”
Long is a showman and can strike out batters with multiple pitches (great PR). Eddie Harris brings veteran presence and a few “tricks” up his sleeve (hat, chest, etc.). Wurlizer embarrassed batters on the mound and would be a solid middle reliever.
Coaches: Lou Brown, “Major League,” George Knox, “Angels in the Outfield,” Jimmy Dugan, “A League of Their Own.”
This group may have different coaching styles but I think it will be fun to watch them in the dugout. Brown brings the old coach dynamic, Knox brings the belief and Dugan brings the player-turned-coach knowledge to help understand players needs.
I know that there are plenty of other players that could have made the squad, but the roster was getting pretty full. All players were based on their prime in the movie and not their eventual outcome (ex: Henry Rowengartner in “Rookie of the Year”). Let’s hope that in a few weeks we will be able to see actual baseball played.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
