Book

Photo of Jack Branagan taken by his wife, Sara.

 Submitted Sara Branagan

In my last column piece I wrote about starting my assembly program business back in 1975. Now I have news which relates to that venture. My close friend Jack Branagan, who worked with me in our business, has recently published a children’s book titled “The Planet Once.” I encourage you to check it out on Amazon.com. Jack has had a long career in education and this book will inspire young students to learn more about protecting the precious natural resources of our planet Earth.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?