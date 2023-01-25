In my last column piece I wrote about starting my assembly program business back in 1975. Now I have news which relates to that venture. My close friend Jack Branagan, who worked with me in our business, has recently published a children’s book titled “The Planet Once.” I encourage you to check it out on Amazon.com. Jack has had a long career in education and this book will inspire young students to learn more about protecting the precious natural resources of our planet Earth.
On the back cover of the book is the following synopsis: “Meet the inhabitants of THE PLANET ONCE: Ish, a snake; Ca, a bird and Bubble, a fish. Incredibly, there was a perfect balance between the animals and the planets' natural resources until the Greedies appear! The leader of the Greedies is known as MR. GREED, a two-faced leader who has kept his workers in the dark as to what they were doing to the Planet Once. Travel with Ish, Ca and Bubble as they attempt a perilous journey to meet Mr. Greed and the Greedies to help save Planet Once. Surprisingly, the youngest of the Greedies speaks up to Mr. Greed. Is the Planet Once saved or will it be destroyed?”
Jack was born and raised in Fairview, N.J., and taught fourth grade at Hatchery Hill Elementary School in Hackettstown, N.J. Jack left the classroom and joined my business in 1981. He was an immediate success, performing my “Whale” and “Dinosaur” shows. He later created two of his own programs, “The Big Bug Show” and “Our Home Planet Earth.”
Jack went on his own in 1984. Before his retirement in 2018, he had a remarkable career creating and performing 11 different assembly programs, most of which centered on the workings of nature and protecting our natural resources.
And now, Jack Branagan has written an important book for children. I asked him how he got the idea for writing “The Planet Once.” He explained, “When teaching, I was inspired by a children’s book about the conservation of natural resources, which I drew upon to create the puppet show used in the assembly program ‘Our Home Planet Earth.’ Using puppets was a helpful way for younger students to understand the importance of conservation. This book is based upon that puppet show.”
I wanted to know about the lessons children could learn from reading his book. Jack stated, “The importance of taking care not to waste Earth’s natural resources. While ‘The Planet Once’ is fictional, where villains are persuaded to stop ravaging the planet, it is a cautionary tale as Earth is their next target.”
When I first read this amazing book, I was impressed by the artwork. I asked Jack to comment. He said, “Robert Petillo’s unique imagery and interpretation of the story bring the characters who live on ‘The Planet Once’ to life.”
During my 33-year career doing assembly programs, I hired about a dozen employees. There was Trudy Powelson, my first secretary, followed by Diane Gerome and Carol James. Bob Feder created the computer show and my three sons helped me in many ways. Judy Gorky was an exceptional puppet-maker and Twig George set up a national tour, performing a program on endangered species.
Jack Branagan played a major role on that team. He helped me in many ways, and now I celebrate his book, “The Planet Once.” Way to go, good buddy!
Jack and his wife, Sara, live in Sussex County, N.J.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone