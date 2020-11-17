Turkeys are mean ... and ugly. Yes, it’s personal.
Once upon a time, I was in a friend’s barn trying to track down my ducks. The fowl population of the barn moved on a fairly regular basis, so I wasn’t sure which room they were in. After finding that they weren’t where they had previously been, I ventured from room to room trying to find the ducks. I found the injured animals room and gave the one-legged chicken a pet before moving on to find Pickles, the only one of the ducks that still let me pet her. Next, I came across the chicken room, so I moved along to the next room. The barn held a lot of birds: chickens, pheasants, peacocks and many others, some of which shared living spaces. I entered one of the larger rooms, where there were multiple species roaming around, going in and out of the barn and into the fenced-in run outside. That’s where the whole thing went down.
There was only one turkey. She pretty much kept to herself and ignored everyone so I ignored her and went on my way. Turkeys creep me out. They always have. I think they are hideous. I don’t even like looking at the turkeys in the animal barns at the fair. There’s just something about them that is offputting for me. I digress.
I made my way through the room to see if Pickles and the other ducks were out in the run. I was almost to the door when it happened. I saw movement out of the corner of my eye and snapped my head to the side. The turkey, with its wings sprawled out to the sides, was running at me, full speed, screaming as she came! Turkeys aren’t small, and I’m not tall, and she made herself appear as large as she possibly could during her attack. I was terrified!
My senses, of course, completely left my body as I was being rushed by a screaming turkey. Forget the fact that my hand was inches from a door to the outside, the door to the room was on the other side of the angry bird running directly toward me! I did what any terrified, screaming adult woman would do, I ran in the opposite direction! Of course, this did no good because there was no exit to be had, so I buckled down, curved around, and held my breath as I zoomed as fast as my short, stubby legs would carry me, past the turkey and back into the main area of the barn. I slammed the door closed behind me mere moments before I heard the “thud” of the bird running into the door. I retreated to my car, shouting threats of Thanksgiving dinner over my shoulder as I went.
That, my friends, is why I will always and forever choose turkey over ham for Thanksgiving dinner.
Turkeys ... mean and ugly.
Heather Kantrud is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
