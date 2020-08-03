Since moving into our new location at 125 N. Union Ave., I have had an issue with our entrance — well, more about the exit from said door. As I take the spiral staircase down to the back parking lot, I get a sense of something amiss. Something that I feel is there, but when I focus closer it disappears. I know that my eyes are playing tricks on me, but I can’t help but be drawn toward a certain spot every time I leave the building.
The photo is a reprint of photographer Ansel Adams’ titled “The Mural Project 1941-1942.” While it is a landscape photo that we have had at the newspaper for several years, it never really stood out to me until now. I believe that its placement in the building has made me aware of the photo. But there is nothing about the photo that really gives off creepy vibes, my eyes can’t help but see something that isn’t there — every time.
In the lower right hand corner of the photo, the darker log closest to the water — I see a face. Now, my eyes are not processing a face like you see running with my column or others that appear in the paper, but one that looks like it is screaming (I know, kind of weird). The image that comes in my eyesight is one that looks like that of a Renaissance painting of someone yelling in agony.
The positive side is that the image fades after my eyes adjust to the photo. It is a brief glimpse that always catches me off guard and makes me do a double take nearly every time I round the corner down the stairs.
I tried to explain this to one of my co-workers. I asked them to look at the photo and tell me what they saw. The answer was nothing out of the ordinary and I explained how I kept seeing a face placed in the area. They thought it was interesting (while I believe they also thought I was a little kooky).
Looking for some credibility on my point, I found several websites that explain how optical illusions work. While none of these point to how the eye adjusts to a basic photograph, they did showcase a large selection of illusions that do make you see things differently. On a website, health24.com, an optometrist discussed several different optical illusions and how the eye works in each of the sequences.
While this is all interesting reading, I seem to have stumbled into one of those listener stories on a paranormal podcast. I sound a bit out of sorts or maybe I have gone radio rental, but I don’t see it in the other Adams reprints that we have in the building. I have examined it multiple times and every time I take that run my brain projects a face.
I assume (which is usually considered a bad thing) that others have experienced the same thing. You look over at an object, whether it is close or far away, and believe that you see something that isn’t there. Upon further examination, what you thought you were looking at is either not there or another image that was misconstrued.
As someone who doesn’t believe heavily in ghosts, I think that sometimes this is what happens to those who believe they see an apparition. A quick glance one way and the mind is looking to fill space and you see something that isn’t there. Also, the want or need to see something I think impacts how our eyesight is working.
But what if that wasn’t the case? What if something was there but quickly disintegrates as you or others attempt to examine it? I can’t call all those that have claimed to have seen ghosts liars, I wasn’t there. Do I believe that it is worth examining? Yes (on TV ... not so much).
As I continue to work at the paper and the reprint is on our walls, I will always suspect that my brain is seeing more than meets the eye. That my eyes are trying to add more intrigue and depth to a photo that nature lovers and those that appreciate photography already see. Now ... if I only can see the sailboat in that Magic Eye poster.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
