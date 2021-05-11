Where are my sandals? I was trying to figure this out last Friday morning as I began to pack for my upcoming vacation. I looked in the most obvious spots in the house, and it should have been easy because I hadn’t broke them out since last summer. After exhausting myself for a good 20 minutes, my daughter walked over to the closet, reached in the shoe bucket and pulled both of them out.
“Here you go daddy.”
“Thanks sweetheart.”
This is a joke in my household. I usually set stuff in obvious places and then am unable to find those items again. My wife will ask me to check the last few places I had been, but still to no avail. After about a minute of her joining the search, the items are found and I am mocked for my lack of memory.
The issue actually goes deeper than not knowing where I placed things. At home, I literally have to be told multiple times about an upcoming event or thing that I have to do on a particular day. I blame this on trying to remember everything with my job and hobbies as I always feel like my brain is running a million miles a second. Speaking of, I called my wife to ask about what our dinner plans were Friday evening only to find out/remember that the family was going to a birthday party while I was at work.
Some of this also makes me a procrastinator. I usually have a dozen items to complete on any given day but the dread of one task pushes me to begin to work on another. The funny thing is, by the end of the day I usually have about nine tasks 85% complete and the other three 95% completed. I could only imagine how much I could get done if I actually sat back and attempted to complete one task after another.
I believe that this forgetfulness and misplacing items runs in the family. I witnessed this firsthand for almost two decades. My father would wake up in the morning to get ready for work and just before he would head out the door, the loud stomping and cursing under his breath would begin. “Debi, have you seen my wallet?” and a few minutes later, “Debi, do you know where my keys are?” This was like clockwork every workday for my dad. I am surprised my mom ever had a decent night’s sleep.
But as far as a hereditary trait goes, I believe that it doesn’t really affect the men in my family until we reach a certain age. I didn’t notice that I was forgetting things until my mid-20s. It began as something small that I could go without like a watch or sweatshirt and moved to being my cellphone, wallet, keys, etc. I don’t know how many times I have been several blocks away from my home only to have to turn around and go back and grab something that I had left behind.
This is part of the reason I am glad I am married to my wife. She comes from a background where she has “systems.” She is meticulous in preparing a monthly calendar and having things prepped and ready to go. I used to give her tons of grief as she always seemed over prepared but, in her defense, we always had the things we needed for any spontaneous weather-related issue or accident. Her “systems” have helped me numerous times, but yet I still don’t adopt my own.
Now going on vacation, I am actually nervous that I am going to forget something that will be critical to the trip. This could be my wallet, phone, a phone charger, suitcase or anything else that would be imperative. I know most of you would probably just replace the item if you realized that you had left without it. That is probably something that I would consider, but then I have two of something and that bugs me as well. I guess I am just a bit complicated that way.
So, wish me the best of luck that my final packing preparations go smooth as I prepare to travel hundreds of miles away. Because once I get on that plane, I won’t be able to drive home to get an item I forgot.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
