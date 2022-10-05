I first met John Miersch when I attended the Fergus Falls Writers Group. I was fascinated with the short stories he wrote, wild tales told by a man with a vivid imagination. John enjoys writing, and he has another passion, brewing beer in his basement. I asked John to tell us about that. This is what he wrote:
“I started in the beer making business as the designated bottle-washer for my father’s home brewing operation. At the ripe old age of 11 or 12, one learns by osmosis what is involved. This is where I acquired a taste for the brew. Though at such an early age sampling may not have been allowed, it happened. After all, this was in the land of the glorious Green Bay Packers.
“When we got married, Janell and I moved into our first Milwaukee flat with a basement. This is when I started my first brewery. After 52 years we’re still married and I’m still brewing. The two things can be as hard or simple as desired. Something to keep in mind.
“The reasons I started brewing were, first, back in the 1970's there were few beer choices -- not all tasting the same. Also, making your own was much cheaper; I could produce a case for about one dollar.
“There are two ways of brewing. The hard way and the easy way.
“The whole grain method is the hard way of brewing. This requires malting grain, usually barley. It’s a process of steeping or intermittently immersing it in water for two to three days, which allows the grain to sprout and reach the optimum moisture level. It is transferred to where it is constantly turned over to ensure consistent germination.
“Then it is mashed, which is cooking it at a constant temperature to bring out the sugars needed to be converted to alcohol and flavors. Hops and other herbs are added to suit one’s tastes. There’s more cooking involved, and yeast is added to produce the final product. Then wash and fill the bottles, wait a week or two and sample. Either sing out hurrahs or dump them out and start over.
“The simpler method is using extract. All one needs to do is cook, add hops and whatever else, cool it, add the yeast and let it work. Sorry, you can’t get out of the bottle cleaning and filling, but the drinking retains the same process.
“In the beginning, I started out as a ‘whole-grainer’ and experimented with a great many recipes, looking for just the right product. In those early days, I was looking for something to please my friends and neighbors, who might drop in for a glass of beer. In my old age, I’ve gone to the extract way and have found a recipe I like. I don’t feel bad if visitors don’t like my beer. More for me.
“Beer making is a hobby, like fishing or hunting, reading, or writing. It’s something I enjoy doing from time to time. The microbrew craze that has swept the country has changed things for the better. Today, it’s common to find something you like on the store shelf. The need to make your own beer has passed. Also, the cost of ingredients has risen to such a point, that it might be costing me more to make than to buy beer. But what fun is that?”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone