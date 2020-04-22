As I was making a delivery this week, I found myself traveling down East Cavour Avenue along the river. Waves of memories crashed in on me like an ocean beach. East Cavour was where I grew up. The red house my dad built is now a lovely yellow with white trim, and the entire face of the neighborhood has changed.
For those of you who do not know this neighborhood, Cavour Avenue ends abruptly at River Bend apartments. The river interrupts the road, exercising its authority over the city. But if you take the bypass on Summit Avenue and turn south after the levee, you will find the continuation of Cavour Avenue along the river. The first three houses on this stretch of road are single family residences and from there it is all apartment buildings. When I lived there the landscape was quite different. There were five houses, no six if you include the unoccupied tiny little white house at the end of the block. The first five homes were occupied by friendly neighbors.
On the north side of the road was Mrs. Houg, I used to mow her lawn. In the pink house next to her were our childhood friends, Jeffery and Becky. Next door to their house was Becky’s grandma’s house. That house still had an outhouse way in the backyard. As a kid I was amazed that anyone would have an outhouse in town! When her grandma passed away the house remained uninhabited. On the south side of the street, our next door neighbors were Mr. and Mrs. Grewe and their cocker spaniel, Brownie. I loved Brownie, she was friendly, always wagging her tail, old and blind. Mr. Grewe was one of those wonderful old neighbors who was kind to children and had all the time in the world to chat with us, or more likely to listen to me chatter. His patient wife usually worked in the house, so we didn’t see her as much. Mom said not to bother them.
The Grewe’s home, which burned down years ago, was right next to our house. The property east of our house on both sides of the street was undeveloped. As I have written previously, the land where Riverview Heights is located was also virgin land, with bum camps and cockleburs. Living on East Lincoln Avenue in the ‘60s was like living in the country. We had a gravel road with very little traffic and yards and yards of raw land where children could run and play, exercising their imaginations as well as their bodies.
In Becky’s backyard was a little trailer house where her grandpa lived. It was a tiny old Airstream camper that sat next to their single-stall garage. He would often invite us into his home, but it was small and cramped and smelled funny, so we never stayed long. He gave all the kids candy, but saved Nut Goodie bars for Becky, and she shared with me. I still love Nut Goodie bars😊 Also in her backyard was a clothesline where we made blanket tents and an old swing set where we would sit and eat our Nut Goodies. Down the street on our side of the road was another tiny trailer. Nestled in amongst the plum trees, an older couple made it their home. They were kind folks who sometimes invited us kids in for a visit. (I vaguely recall they might have been more of Becky’s relatives.) The lady was kind but didn’t walk much, she was short and heavy, so moving was difficult. Her husband on the other hand was skinny as a reed. I used to think of them as “Jack Sprat, who could eat no fat, and his wife, who could eat no lean”. A nursery rhyme personified by real people! How cool is that?
In those days there were no geese on the river. (That project started in 1963. Next week I promise to tell you more about the goose project in town, so stay tuned … ) However, the river hosted a plethora of ducks. I watched ducks every day. In the spring, in our backyard, I watched boy ducks chasing girl ducks. Sometimes three pretty green headed boy ducks would chase one homely little girl duck. I felt so sorry for her getting beat up all the time. I remember telling Mom about it, but she didn’t seem too concerned. No one was willing to help those poor girl ducks. We would often take bags of left over bread and feed the ducks, which was OK so long as we didn’t go too close to the river’s edge. No need to worry about us kids falling into the river. Mom had us convinced that it had a foot of mud which would suck us in like quicksand. She also said “it stinks to high heaven” so we never got too close to the edge. We just fed ducks.
All these thoughts came back to me as I traveled along the road where I grew up. I hope my recollections have taken you back to your own growing up years. East Cavour Avenue will always feel like home to me in spite of the fact that I haven’t lived there for close to 50 years. What was your neighborhood like when you were a child? Has it changed? Does anyone else remember little trailer houses and campers that were used as residences? My how times have changed!
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
