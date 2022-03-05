We all have stories to tell about our lives and the world. For those of us who have become devoted to climate action, there is always a story; an event or a value that brings us to this point. For me, my story began in a mountain valley in the Cascades of Washington State in 2006 at a Lutheran retreat center called Holden Village. My family had taken a summer vacation to Holden, which is host to outrageous hiking, home-made cuisine, daily worship, and frequent presentations by some of the world’s greatest theologians.
While there, I had decided to attend a presentation by Dr. Barbara Rossing, who is a professor of New Testament at the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago. Dr. Rossing was giving a presentation on “Climate Change and the World’s Poor.” In 2006, I had heard of climate change, but it wasn’t something that particularly grabbed me. I had heard that storms could get more severe, things would warm up….nothing that a Minnesota girl couldn’t handle, right? My blissful ignorance was about to change.
Dr. Rossing’s presentation highlighted two areas that I could not let go. First, she discussed Dr. James Hansen’s NASA research and focused specifically on the Albedo Effect. The Albedo Effect is the measurement of the reflection of solar radiation away from Earth, corresponding to a non-reflective surface. In other words, polar ice caps, all of our glaciers, and all of Earth’s icy surfaces serve as a big mirror that reflects radiation and heat from the sun away from our planet. In the absence of these surfaces, more heat is retained, and the layer below, once exposed, emits methane, an even more potent greenhouse gas than CO2. This, then becomes a tipping point in the process which becomes irreversible. This was shocking!
The second significant point made by Dr. Rossing was that Earth’s poorest people, who most likely had the least responsibility for these changes, would be the first victims and the hardest hit. Even in 2006, Dr. Rossing predicted that there would be climate refugees, but, most recently, in an essay that she wrote which was included in the book Planetary Solidarity (2017), she highlights the current experience of actual climate refugees. Most specifically, she references two native villages, Isle de Jean Charles in the gulf of Mexico, and the Alaskan village of Shishmaref in the Chukchi Sea. She writes that in 2016, “their inhabitants officially became the United States’ first climate refugees. Isle de Jean Charles has lost 90% of its land to sea level rise.” On the Alaskan side of things, lives lost due to thin ice and homes falling off cliffs have forced the village of Shishmaref to vote to leave their home. And this is just the beginning.
So this is my climate story; the reason why I spend my time hosting meetings, contacting legislators and trying to reign in my own consumption. My faith, which ultimately must include a desire for justice and compassion for the poor and most vulnerable, leads me to act. What’s your climate story? I challenge you to tell it!
Beth Monke is the chapter leader of Citizens’ Climate Lobby- Fergus Falls, one of over 500 CCL chapters across the country working to build support in congress for bipartisan solutions to climate change.