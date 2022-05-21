These are the lyrics to “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”, written by Fred Rogers in 1968 for the long-running show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood on public television.
They speak to an almost bygone era of neighborly camaraderie that simply doesn’t exist in a lot of our lives anymore.
When I was growing up, we knew most of our neighbors on the street I grew up on. Sometimes on the weekends most would be out taking walks or visiting with other neighbors.
Obviously there were a few that weren’t sociable, but no one made light of them.
At most, a friendly conversation with other neighbors took place over a cup of coffee or treat, while the neighborhood children would tear up and down the street on scooters or bicycles or just playing games.
At the least, it was a brief visit over a fence line while yard work was underway, or simply a quick wave or hello.
More and more prevalent today, we rarely see our neighbors. Or even more common, to not even know their names or who they even are.
There is something different about bonding with a neighbor. It is not the same as a family member or friend.
Relationships are forged over years and seasons. Especially in Minnesota.
There are some neighbors who we call “snowbirds”, that would only be around in the spring or summer months. Others were year round residents that in a normal winter are most commonly seen fighting with snowblowers in their driveways.
Visiting is not essential in that kind of weather and only encouraged if you have some important news.
People always talk about the good and bad times with neighbors and about other neighbors even after they are long gone. As if they were akin to a family member. They can become integral in our lives.
The graduations, the new car or truck, the embarrassments and the times we have made complete fools of ourselves. Our neighbors have seen it all.
Neighbors can also become good friends, or brutal enemies.
The best quote I have ever read about neighbors comes from Martin Luther King Jr.:
“The good neighbor looks beyond the external accidents and discerns those inner qualities that make all men human and, therefore, brothers.”
