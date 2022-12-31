Since I have finally escaped from the basement of the Daily Journal building, I figured it’s time I write a column … and just in time before the New Year! Since the boss is away … (Insert evil grin).
As we wrap up the holiday season, with today being New Years Eve, I will like to discuss what I believe to be some of the best holiday movies available for all.
I will begin with my mother and I’s favorite, Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn.” This classic film was released in 1942, starring Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Marjorie Reynolds and Virginia Dale. Between the singing of Crosby and the dancing of Astaire (Often called the greatest dancer in Hollywood film history), plus the talents of Reynolds and Dale, it is a must watch every year. I’ve always enjoyed Crosby in the many films that he is in, including the many “Road to’s” he did with Bob Hope. I believe this is one of his signature films and when he starts singing “White Christmas” in that lucious baritone voice, game over.
Another favorite, with it also being a classic, is “It’s A Wonderful Life.” The performance that James Stewart gives is breathtaking. Add in the fact that Stewart himself was dealing with PTSD after serving in WWII, many of the scenes are an emotional tear on the soul. An odd fact about the movie is it’s initial release into theaters with nothing wild and it wasn’t until decades later, when it fell into public domain, that the movie was truly appreciated for what it is, a masterpiece.
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” was a popular novella that was released in 1843. Over the years, it has been adapted into theater, film and television. The two that I like to watch are: the George C. Scott version (released for television in 1984) and “A Muppets Christmas Carol.” Both Scott and Michael Cain deliver excellent performances portraying Scrooge. Dare I say, there are usually tissues needed when Scrooge wakes up on Christmas Day, realizing it's not too late.
I am also a sucker for many of my childhood holiday movies. “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2” are flicks that I cannot count how many times I have viewed, even as an adult (without any kids!). Being a huge Arnold fan, “Jingle All The Way” is another movie that I find immense pleasure in watching, not only for the fact it reminds me of some of the wild toy crazes from the 90s, it was one of Phil Hartman’s final performances before his untimely passing. Also, they used fake snow in a film that was based in the Twin Cities …
These are just a few of many holiday films I enjoy and certainly have left off a few that you likely enjoy endlessly. Hey, nobody’s perfect!
Lastly, I would just like to say that we need to thank New York detective John McClane and LAPD Sergeant Al Powell for their bravery at Nakatomi Plaza, on Christmas Eve over three decades ago. Rest in peace, Hans Gruber.