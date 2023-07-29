The transition from high school to college is a defining moment in most young adults’ lives. We are making big decisions on our own for the first time and setting ourselves up for the rest of our lives. Habits formed at this moment can impact us in ways we do not yet realize. Having just finished my freshman year at Wheaton College, it is interesting to reflect on all the changes in my life over the past year. I went into my first year of college with high hopes for my education as well as my wellness. I also hoped to become a certified CrossFit trainer. As an everyday CrossFit athlete, I knew I needed to find a way to continue my wellness journey at school and set myself up for future success by forming sustainable healthy habits.
My first focus for wellness going into college was continuing CrossFit. I started attending CrossFit classes at Unity Wellness as a junior in high school and have been hooked ever since. It was transformative for me to find a workout routine that I am passionate about. The constant variation and individualized goals leave me excited to return every day and keep working. I have often heard of people my age “falling off the deep end” when they get to college, creating unhealthy habits and not caring about a regulated lifestyle. Knowing how happy I was in my situation with CrossFit, I felt a strong desire to keep going even if it had to look a bit different. I started doing the CrossFit programming from Unity Wellness in Fergus Falls at the Wheaton College gym. It was not always “fun” or ideal but logging my workouts alongside friends from home was an amazing way to stay connected from afar.
One of the primary reasons I continue with CrossFit is the community I have formed. By attending classes with the same people multiple times a week I have built lasting friendships. Due to our shared love of fitness and prioritizing health, we can encourage, motivate, push, and care for one another in a truly special way. Knowing this while entering freshman year, I focused my energy on finding friends through gym attendance. It takes time and can be uncomfortable to get to know people while also working out, but it is an amazing equalizer. One primary example of this happened at my CrossFit Level-1 coaching class. About 20 people from all around the globe were gathered at a gym outside Chicago, learning and training together with the goal of becoming a coach. In this training, I met a fellow 19-year-old college student, and the friendship was instantaneous. We shared a love for the sport and could connect over the health-focused living we both prioritized, somewhat at odds with the typical college-student lifestyle. We left the course with both our coaching certificates and a new friend. (We are still in touch, and plan on working out together this fall!)
A major takeaway in my wellness journey is the importance of planning. If you do not set yourself up for success every day by careful planning, it is hard to get the results you desire. For me, this did not look “perfect” all the time but simply meant keeping small, attainable habits going that benefited my life. Some examples include a regulated sleep schedule, weekly workout plans, water consumption goals, lots of stretching and walking, and regular study breaks with friends. It is impossible to check all the boxes all the time but having a healthy routine has helped me immensely to feel balanced even with changes.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone