T Seay

Tess Seay, CrossFit coach.

The transition from high school to college is a defining moment in most young adults’ lives. We are making big decisions on our own for the first time and setting ourselves up for the rest of our lives. Habits formed at this moment can impact us in ways we do not yet realize. Having just finished my freshman year at Wheaton College, it is interesting to reflect on all the changes in my life over the past year. I went into my first year of college with high hopes for my education as well as my wellness. I also hoped to become a certified CrossFit trainer. As an everyday CrossFit athlete, I knew I needed to find a way to continue my wellness journey at school and set myself up for future success by forming sustainable healthy habits.



