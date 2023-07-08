From 4 - 8 p.m. on Aug. 1, residents in neighborhoods throughout Fergus Falls and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend an evening outside with neighbors. National Night Out is an opportunity to be creative, have fun and CELEBRATE YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD! Since 2018 the city and volunteers have participated in this national event designed to enhance relationships between neighbors and law enforcement. It’s a great way to get to know your neighbors and develop a sense of community.



