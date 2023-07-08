From 4 - 8 p.m. on Aug. 1, residents in neighborhoods throughout Fergus Falls and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend an evening outside with neighbors. National Night Out is an opportunity to be creative, have fun and CELEBRATE YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD! Since 2018 the city and volunteers have participated in this national event designed to enhance relationships between neighbors and law enforcement. It’s a great way to get to know your neighbors and develop a sense of community.
It’s easy to get involved! Simply volunteer to host a block party in your neighborhood. All the block parties and city support (locally and nationally) will be on Aug. 1. By registering ahead of time with the city, we’ll know what time and where YOUR block party is, and we’ll have our fire and police staff stop by to visit; the youngsters in the neighborhood especially love this part of it. Your block party doesn’t have to be fancy. You can play yard games, have a pot-luck meal or a bring-your-own-food type of gathering. My neighborhood does an ice cream social; we provide the ice cream and the neighbors bring a topping to share! Have people bring their own chairs, too. For those who register their party with us, we’ll provide name tags and templates for invitations, sign-in sheets and best practices.
There will be a block party captain meeting on Jul. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers. This is not required. People interested in learning more about hosting can connect with us in a couple of ways: Join the group on Facebook: National Night Out Fergus Falls, or email us at NNOFergusFalls@gmail.com. Block parties do not need to be held for the full four hours; most people chose a two-hour window within that time frame.
Fergus Falls hosted its first block party in 2018. While we took a year off due to COVID, participation has grown steadily as people are excited to connect with neighbors and law enforcement. We are in a culture that tends to isolate us from each other; this is a great way to rediscover our own communities.
National Night Out is a crime and drug prevention event that is sponsored nationally by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the City of Fergus Falls and volunteers with support from Mayor Ben Schierer and the Fergus Falls Police and Fire Departments. This year is the 40th anniversary of National Night Out with over 38 million people across the country expected to participate.
National Night Out is designed to: 1) enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community, 2) provide a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
