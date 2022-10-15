I often joke that I love nature as long as there is a plate of glass between me and it. And I guess on some level that is true. I am not one who would enjoy hiking into a primitive camping area and living there for a few days. Among other things, being a virtual smorgasbord for mosquitoes and wood ticks for any length of time is not worth the commune I might have with the great outdoors.
On another level, I truly do love nature up close and personal. I am always on the lookout for some natural wonder. And I have found that almost everything outside is a wonder in some way or another. From the birds that were coming to my birdbath and bird feeders and the hawk that occasionally used the area as a hunting ground, to the deer I would see on my morning walks, to watching summer storms come in. I am always in awe of things that take place beyond that plate of glass.
Early autumn is a time most of us find awe in nature. In September we were eager for the trees, (that we couldn’t wait to see green six months earlier) to turn gorgeous yellows, golds and oranges. The sumac roadside was deep red. The crops, ready for harvest, were golden. Colorful pumpkins adorned front porches. Mums were blooming. Apples were picked and the aroma of pies and crisps filled our homes. The beauty of the season was everywhere and we relished it.
By mid-October, our natural world looks a little different. The autumn-colored leaves fall to the ground making the chore of raking a priority for many. The skies are cloudier. The air is cooler. The weather is rainier. Most migratory birds have headed south. Pumpkins turn into jack-o-lanterns. Farmers, running out of time, are getting the very last of their crops from the fields. And we all hope we do not have a repeat of the great Halloween blizzard of 1991.
Even though my account of October sounds bleak, nature is still putting on a show for us, if we care to see it. Because the trees are bare, we get a clear view of the skies. We watch the moon rise, the stars fall, and if we are lucky the auroras frolic to the north. The geese come. And come. And come. Until thousands have sought refuge on the Otter Tail River running through Fergus Falls. If you have never witnessed this, head down to Hannah Park. You will be astonished by the sight and the sound. On the ground, the squirrels amuse us as they climb in every flower pot scouting for potential hiding places for their winter stash. In the wetlands, the muskrats build their houses in the sloughs. Big houses indicate a hard winter I was told growing up. And who, at some point in their life, hasn’t enjoyed walking on crunching leaves in the now mosquito-free woods?
We have all heard the saying, “take time to stop and smell the roses.” Meaning, slow down and relish the seemingly small, natural, wonders we encounter as we move through our lives. As we practice doing that, we find the small things aren’t so small after all. From the Pascals of spring to the hoar frost of winter we can revel in their beauty. We find that nature enriches our lives and renews in us a sense of awe. We may even realize how lucky we are to be living on such a beautiful planet. I know nature does all that for me and more. In the long run, I have found that it doesn’t really matter which side of the glass I observe nature from, just as long as I do. For it is nature that wakes my sleepy soul and fills it with delight. And I do feel lucky, so very lucky, to live on a planet as beautiful as Earth.
