Recently President Joe Biden said that opening states back up and dropping COVID-19 restrictions is “Neanderthal thinking” … really?
He made the comment after news of Texas and Mississippi opening up without restrictions allowing businesses to operate at 100% came out. Both states have Republican governors which no doubt helped fuel his comments. I guess states should stay closed until the federal government gives the green light. The reality is it’s time to get things going again and I can tell you firsthand that people are more than ready to get the economy back on track.
People in Texas or Mississippi can still wear masks if it makes them more comfortable. I find it a bit ironic that the Biden administration is trying to pass a COVID-19 relief package for $1.9 trillion to get the economy going again and then bristles at the thought of states opening up for business without restrictions. I believe the COVID-19 relief package is needed, however, we also need states to open up for business without restriction. The two go hand in hand in regards to successfully getting the economy back on track and if they can’t go 100% recovery efforts will continue to be hamstrung. As the vaccine rollout continues, more states will start dropping restrictions and allow businesses to operate at 100%. I understand that Biden is concerned about another spike in COVID-19 cases, however, he should be more concerned with getting the vaccine rolled out as quickly as possible. The economy will take care of itself once the restrictions are lifted.
Ken Harty is the publisher of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.