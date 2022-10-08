We have all been there, every single one of us. If not, I would not be sitting here writing this column right now, nor would you be reading it.
I was on a very short run going from Fergus Falls to Underwood on Highway 210 East on a regular day, a regular afternoon nearby by Wall Lake when suddenly a vehicle quickly trying to pass another car came into my lane.
What could have changed mine and the other driver’s life luckily did not happen.
Fortunately I had enough time to react and pull over on the side of the road so as to avoid him basically hitting me head-on.
What if I had not reacted so quickly? What if the other driver was nearer than a few hundred feet?
I have written other columns about driving safely, so I won’t regurgitate that topic here, but it made me realize just how fragile life is. There are so many variables and things we don’t have control over, when we think we do.
Tragedy can occur at any time and around any corner. Shortly after this incident, obviously I was a little rattled. However, what first came to my mind was a bout of the what if’s.
How many lives would have been affected by this possible crash? It would have happened so fast, that I would have had no idea if the other driver also had passengers in his car. Also, if you did survive a crash like this, how many months of recovery would someone be looking at? Most of the time I’m sure people are never the same. What kind of quality of life would someone be expecting?
The other thing I thought about if I hadn’t survived, was the people I would have left behind that were depending on me. It’s not always the direct victims of the crash that would be affected, for sure.
Had I not survived, I definitely would not have been able to tell my loved ones how much I cared for them one last time. Unfinished business, along with goals and dreams that would now be unrealized in a flash, in an instant. Gone.
There are many people who have been in this same position that I’m sure had the same thoughts running through their minds as well.
We have all become jaded because of the cliched phrase that sounds like a commercial for life insurance, “Do you have your affairs in order?” Do you really have things in order in your life? Have you done, or are you living every day to its fullest potential? Are you wasting time chasing after things you think you need or want that really are of no value in the end? Once you’ve gone into the great beyond you won’t have a chance to change or influence anything. It will be done.
They will write your obituary and it will contain whatever you accomplished in life, not what you “wanted” to accomplish. It will list organizations you were involved with, or the kind of work you did or businesses you owned.
If you’ve gotten this far into this column, I think it’s fairly obvious that what I’m getting at is that you need to seize the day. If there is something you want to do that you’ve been putting off, do it today. Start following the plans or dreams you wanted to do twenty years ago that you put off with a pretense that you were waiting for the right conditions or right time to do it.
Something I’ve heard from a number of motivational speakers and very successful people is that if you really want to achieve a goal or dream you have to put everything you have into it. Have a Plan B, but don’t focus on that. Instead focus on Plan A.
I believe that moments like a near head-on crash are wake up calls to our imagination to get going. Oh and by the way, don’t forget to tell the ones you love how much they mean to you as often as possible.