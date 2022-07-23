Sometimes life’s challenges require us to make compromises, to meet at a middle ground or middle point.
Sometimes such occasions are contentious, while others are amicable, or even mundane, a simple formality.
The contentious ones seem to cause the most stress. They can cause a person to have to reach deep down into their souls to come up with explanations for what they may believe or to justify their positions.
When we negotiate, whether it be for a used car, job, or other life events it can be very sobering.
When one comes into a negotiation, they have clear and set goals of what outcome they want. Other times the goal is less clear.
The negotiations may be the beginning of the end of something and drastically change how things have been for quite some time.
It is also sometimes unclear to predict how negotiations will go, when there is a lot on the line.
In a legal situation, if negotiations don’t go well there could be major implications both financially and personally for someone.
Sometimes things that are promised in negotiations don’t come to fruition. This can have disastrous effects and can see the inside of a courtroom for a resolution.
Lives can be ripped apart after negotiations.
We negotiate every single day whether we are conscious of it or not.
A book I remember reading many years ago by one of the greatest trial lawyers ever, Gerry Spence, is an excellent resource for those wanting to excel in any type of negotiations. Titled, “How To Argue and Win Every Time”, it details many situations, even outside of a courtroom that can help us in daily life.
Some of the jewels of knowledge from Spence included in the book are that everyone is capable of making the winning argument, winning is getting what we want, which also means helping "others" get what they want and finally learning that words are a weapon, and can be used hostilely in combat.
“All is fair in love and war" is a proverb attributed to John Lyly's “Euphues'' and perfectly sums up why negotiations are so important and how we can navigate the rough waters of life.
