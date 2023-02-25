Some might think that when people get older they need to avoid taking any unneeded risks.
Just climb into a rocking chair and drift off to sleep.
I am lucky that my parents did not choose to go that route. Both have had very active lives after retirement.
My mother has worked a variety of jobs in her lifetime, but always wanted to achieve more and someday get a degree of some sort.
In her late 40’s she decided that after helping out at a school part-time in a non-teaching capacity, she wanted to go back to school and get a teaching degree. Not only did she achieve that, but by the time she was in her mid 50’s she pursued her master’s degree and got that too.
The famous story of George H.W. Bush is true. He did actually jump out of a plane. According to ABC13 KTRK-TV: “Bush jumped from a helicopter at about 6,000 feet while harnessed to retired Sgt. 1st Class Mike Elliott, a former member of the Golden Knights, the Army's parachute team. Elliott guided Bush to a safe landing on his 85th birthday.”
He then did it again on his 90th birthday, even after he had lost the use of his legs and was confined to a wheelchair.
It wasn’t as dynamic, but I will never forget a personal recollection from a few years ago when I visited my mother in Salt Lake City and we decided to tour Temple Square one day. It was so enjoyable and we were enjoying the sites, until my mother decided that we needed to rent bikes. She had been having mobility issues for a while so I openly questioned whether that would be a good and prudent choice.
She insisted. I gritted my teeth as I performed the transaction on a self service kiosk that was probably built by a twenty-something software genius. After a couple of attempts on the machine, we had our bicycles.
The next few minutes went by and I soon realized that a grievous error had been made as she looked unsteady. I stopped suddenly and got off my bike.
“Are you sure this is going to work? I don’t want you to get hurt,” I advised her.
“Oh yeah, I’m ok,” she replied.
While still questioning whether it was a viable decision, we then went into a downward slope towards the main temple. She became more unsteady. We almost made it before I was sure she was going to hurt herself.
While trying to preserve her dignity, at this point, I got off my bicycle. Just as my feet hit the ground I saw her starting to struggle and I sprung into action.
I somehow was able to help her brace her fall onto the concrete below. We both stood there out of breath.
It was a moment I will never forget. Neither of us knew what to say.
I quietly took her bike and mine and we both walked to another bike rack where I was able to put it back.
Rather than telling her I was right, I told her how proud I was of her for even attempting to ride the very heavy, large bike.
After both catching our breath we started to walk towards a coffee shop and stopped where we both enjoyed a scone and two large cafe mocha’s.
I realized then in that moment that I inherited her determination. To even attempt what she had done was amazing.
We are never too old. Age is a euphemism.