“It’s really no big deal,” she said. You see, preparing meals and serving came naturally to the one who offered not only her services, but those of her husband’s. They were a team, you know. Actually, I’d seen the likes of them before but had not taken note to this extent. The little team had been a part of our lives for a while now…so I’m not sure why, exactly, I hadn’t paused long enough to absorb the impact they’d made and continue to make on this world.
This venture began when a young man decided to get married. He needed help with the groom’s dinner, and as he knew the friendly couple, he reached out.
Their response came without hesitation. “No problem! We’d love to help!”
And they did.
As the months ensued, the big day drew nigh. The groom hadn’t realized all that was necessary for such a time as this, and his mother wasn’t much help as she lived hours away. Although she was available for input, he wasn’t exactly a fan of her random accountability. He assured her she need only tend to the desert and the décor. That, he figured would keep her busy enough to not be calling him at odd hours of the day about things that were or were not taken care of.
Willing the young man was to receive texts from the couple who had agreed to help. Once assigning him lists of to do’s, he readily did. I guess when sons are all grown…they’d rather not take directives from their moms. And truth-betold, most moms are ready to relinquish the role of director and are ready to support the independent capabilities of the ones they’ve raised.
The evening soon came, and when it did, the wedding rehearsal ran late. Fear not, for those who the son had enlisted to help were near. Nearer my God to thee, they were than I this particular evening as they were not only prepared but had rehearsed throughout the years for such a time as this. By their “Yes, be it done unto me according to Thy will,” they became instruments of his peace (Luke 1:38). And, with servant’s hearts, they responded not only in kind, but in love.
Cooking burgers, setting out salads they had diligently prepared, and being present in a place where the rest of the bridal party could not be was hospitality at its finest hour. They greeted guests who had arrived early and conversed like family. And they were, you know…and still are. Their kindness continues to resonate within. Before the eyes of all, they lived and embodied His Word. “For the word of God is living and active…” (Heb. 4:12).
“Taste and see the goodness of the Lord” (Psalm 34:8). And we did taste it…literally.
Never underestimate the gifts he’s given. For some speak, some write, and some make it appear easy to live love by serving as he did. And for this, I will be forever grateful.
“And the greatest of these is Love” (1 Cor. 13:13). Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
