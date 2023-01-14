It’s a new year for the five-person Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners. This governmental board, working together on a bipartisan basis, oversees a county budget of $123 million for 2023.
New to the board is Bob Lahman of Parkers Prairie. He joins Dan Bucholz of rural Perham, Wayne Johnson of Pelican Rapids, Kurt Mortenson of rural Underwood and Lee Rogness of Fergus Falls.
Leaving the board after a four-year term was Betty Murphy of Maine Township. Johnson is board chairman for 2023 and vice chair is Mortenson.
Approximately 39 percent of the budget is funded with county property tax dollars. The additional needed funding comes from the state and federal governments.
Raising revenue to pay for all the services needed in Otter Tail County is one of the biggest challenges facing our five county commissioners. Each commissioner knows that raising taxes is never popular. But at the same time, county residents support raising taxes when needs arise.
An example of county residents supporting new taxes took place in 2016 when county commissioners initiated a half-cent sales tax. Money from this tax is used for road and bridge maintenance.
Also taking effect in 2016, with support of county residents, was a county charge of $10 added to vehicle license tab renewals, later increased to $20 per vehicle in 2018. This money also goes to road and bridge maintenance.
This past year county residents supported funding of close to $900,000 for foundation repairs at Phelps Mill, a treasure here in Otter Tail County that dates back to 1889.
Commissioner Mortenson expressed appreciation for the departments in county government “who have seen the impacts of inflation and took reasonable restraint to work within the parameters of our budget.”
Included in the budget for 2023 are county taxpayer funds for the following:
health and wellness (public health, human services, veterans’ services and county extension)
economic growth and community (highways, land and resource management, parks and trails and solid waste)
safety and justice (emergency management, probation and law enforcement)
internal services (administration, human resources, facilities operations, information technology and geographic information systems).
(County board meetings can be accessed via zoom for county residents. Go to the Otter Tail County website and click on Government followed by Departments and Boards, Board of Commissioners and next meeting which is Jan. 24 at 8:30 a.m.).
Werner urged people to enjoy the moment
Several years ago I was part of a small luncheon group that included the late Dick Werner, always a man of optimism. Dick always shared his personal philosophy of “enjoy the moment.”
Back in the 1980s his twin sons played on Otter varsity hockey teams. That was during a one-class system when Fergus Falls had stiff competition in the tournament section which included power houses Roseau, Warroad, Bemidji and Thief River Falls.
During the regular season the Otters won many varsity hockey games. Some fans looked ahead to the playoffs with pessimistic views. Werner told them to “enjoy the moment” during the regular season. And most people took his advice.
Many words have been written about Werner in recent days. Here are a few comments I’ve shared with others about Werner, in tribute to a great man.
“On Saturday, Jan. 7, we said good-bye to Dick Werner, a friend to many and a modest man who had many accomplishments. He was the owner of Tag-Up, designers of bag tags, graphics and trophies for the National Football League, colleges and other organizations.
“Dick was the most letter-winning athlete in the history of Fergus Falls High School, participating in five high school sports: football, hockey, wrestling, baseball and track.
“He also enjoyed high school Thespians (drama) and was a star football player at Bemidji State University. Dick was active as a coach in the Fergus Falls Hockey Association.”
Cheers to Dick Werner and the FFHS Class of 1962.