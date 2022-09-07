Certain smells have deep connections with memories I have.
I was recently splitting oak on our property and was trying to describe how it smelled. If you’ve ever seen the movie Somm, which I highly recommend, you have a grasp on the unique ways people classify odor.
Ranging from a new can of tennis balls to crushed leather, the attempts to illustrate specific smells are eclectic and can be as creative as they are subjective.
As I sat splitting slowly seasoning oak I emerged with the scent of sharp blue cheese and moist tobacco and while they sound like offensive smells, I can assure you the warmth and intricate nature of the material was anything but. From something as unassuming as a deadfall that had been pestering my conscious and penchant for farm work for months resulted a complex smattering of flavors and aromas that would and is sought after by skilled perfumers the world over.
Following my theme of recommending books, an interesting one gifted to me a while back was titled “Perfume: The Story of a Murderer” by Patrick Süskind. An interesting albeit disturbing read, this novel follows the life of a French orphan gifted with an extraordinary sense of smell and explores scent and its relationship with the emotional meanings they sometimes carry. This book is intense – think an 18th century version of Silence of the Lambs.
Some of my favorite smells are forgotten until they are encountered again. Waxed Filson canvas, stale gasoline and of course favorite meals I haven’t had in a long while are all things that bring me back. While just a complex if vapors and chemicals at the most basic level, it’s interesting how this amalgamations form such strong ties with the people, places and things we love most.
Summer blending into fall is a beautiful time for the nose; cut alfalfa and horses, healthy cow paddocks and the dense smell of buckwheat flowers round out a few of the favorites I drive by every day. The winds wafting through our beehives are warm on the air and makes the breeze dense with the black honey stored within – it’s a lovely, heavy breeze of molasses that you feel as much as smell.
I hope everyone continues to enjoy the late summer and is pleased to come across the things that may have been forgotten until encountered again. Until next time, happy reading – keep those windows rolled down.
