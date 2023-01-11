Perspective is defined as a particular attitude toward or way of regarding something; a point of view.
I often look up well-worn words I use regularly, as through their use they almost begin to lose their meaning and weight for me. Perspective is a recent one that fell within that category and it’s one that contains a great amount of meaning and relevance for my life in the past several years.
As I sit over holes and wide windows carved through the ice in my shanty, I think about all the miles and hours and I have trolled over these same areas in boats and kayaks. I don’t watch TV, but the rectangular portals established for spearing in a dark house serve as a live season of nature I could watch, and do, for hours on end.
Boat traffic is replaced with ice roads and asphalt footpaths are now snow-quiet thoroughfares shared by skiers, snowshoers and critters looking for easier routes through drift-filled forests and prairies. Winter to me is like watching a slow, steady yearlong breath had by nature, with winter being the peak of the exhale.
Gaining the insight and unique viewpoints of others has added a lot to my life. It’s something I seek out regularly and derive a lot of joy from; I find it fascinating that two people can listen to the same song, read the same poem or watch the same movie and come away with completely different experiences, thoughts and emotions. Being and remaining open to these differing perspectives has been a crucial component to my continued learning and growth, no matter what the area.
I’m grateful for past experiences and work I’ve gotten to do that involved quite a bit of flying and it always stunned me how a change in altitude and speed could completely shift my thoughts and feelings; when living in a faraway landscape traced by endless lines of railways and the illuminated capillaries of residential lanes, my mind always wandered to those traveling below and the different daily journeys of the millions beneath our rotors.
Although I’ve found many avenues that encourage and increase healthy shifts in perspective, I look forward to finding many more in this New Year. Happy hunting, fishing, reading and learning in 2023!
