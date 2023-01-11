West Battle ice highway

West Battle Lake ice highway.

 Submitted | Hana Anderson

Perspective is defined as a particular attitude toward or way of regarding something; a point of view.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?