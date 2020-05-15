Wednesday, May 20 marks the launch of The Daily Journal and the city of Fergus Falls’ new “Yard of the Week” program. Each week through Sept. 30, The Daily Journal, along with the city of Fergus Falls will be honoring a community member with an outstanding yard. The yard will be chosen by a member of the Fergus Falls Police Department. The Daily Journal will take a photo of the yard and publish it in the paper each Wednesday in a half page format. To honor the yard, a sign designating it as the “Yard of the Week” will be placed in the yard for one week and then be moved to the next chosen yard the following Wednesday. I think it’s a great idea to have the police department choose “Yard of the Week” because they see the community every day and have a unique insight and that’s why we thought it made a lot of sense to have the police department involved to help showcase their role in the community.
We came up with the idea after noticing there was no such program in place to recognize the hard work of citizens who strive to make their yard and the city look beautiful all summer long. With the current crisis many residents have had additional time to focus their efforts on yardwork and now they may be recognized for their hard work.
So make sure and have your yard looking good because it may be chosen to be “Yard of the Week”.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.