For sure 2022 flew by like a flash and we have every reason to believe 2023 will go by just as fast. Seems like every year moves just a little bit quicker than the last. Sometimes that can be a good thing, but sometimes we often wish time could move just a little bit slower to make a special moment last just a little bit longer.
When the clock strikes twelve on New Years eve, people all over the world cheer and wish each other a “Happy New Year.” For some, this event is no more than a change of a calendar. For others, the New Year symbolizes the beginning of a better tomorrow.
I would like to share with everyone these special New Year’s wishes:
H ours of happy times with friends and family
A bundant time for relaxation
P rosperity
P lenty of love when you need it the most
Y outhful excitement at life’s simple pleasures
N ights of restful slumber (you know – don’t worry, be happy)
E verything you need
W ishing you love and light
Y ears and years of good health
E njoyment and mirth
A ngels to watch over you
R embrances of a happy years!
Be safe and don’t drink and drive, remember friends don’t let friend’s drive drunk.
We wish everyone a happy New Year and I leave you with one final New Years wish.
May you get a clean bill of health from your dentist, your cardiologist, your gastro-enterologist, your urologist, your proctologist, your podiatrist, your psychiatrist, your plumber and the I.R.S.
