The Netflix show “BoJack Horseman” released the second half of its final season on Jan. 31 and I spent this past weekend watching it. I think the show has put some people off for a few reasons: First, it’s animated, and that automatically turns some audiences away; second, it’s an animated adult comedy, and that means some people associate it with other shows in that genre like “Rick and Morty,” “Family Guy” and “Futurama” which is misleading at best, or leads to an automatic rejection at worst; and third, it’s cartoon animals. These three things mean a lot of people won’t even give the show a chance and I think that’s a shame.
“BoJack Horseman” has a variety of characters that, over the course of six seasons, experience profound, life-altering situations that they learn and grow from. The characters we see in the final episode might look like the same characters we first met in Season 1 (though older, with grayer hair or new clothes), but they and their relationships have fundamentally changed.
The show follows a few different characters including its namesake, BoJack Horseman, who is a washed-up former ‘90s sitcom star still trying to ride that fame while dealing with addiction, self-destructive behavior, depression and a past that continues to haunt him. Throughout the early seasons, BoJack continues on a self-destructive streak he started during his show, chasing a variety of dragons (fame, drugs, love), hurting a lot of people around him and ultimately causing the death of one of his co-stars. The guilt that her death instills him drives him to truly commit to trying to be a better person and figure out where things went wrong. It doesn’t go perfectly, because rehabilitation never does. When things seem to be going well, past mistakes come looking for a reckoning and, as a viewer, while you can’t help but feel that BoJack deserves to be held accountable, it hurts to see his progress get blocked at every turn because of who he used to be. After watching BoJack, a friend of mine said that, while badly told addiction stories irritated him before, he couldn’t go back to tolerating them anymore.
BoJack’s addiction has consequences, it’s not a convenient shorthand for “tragic character.” We not only watch his struggle, though, we also see how the people around him struggle. Some of them unintentionally enable him, some of them push him to get help, and, what I think is most valuable of all, some of them choose to cut ties with him. At one point in the show, he meets a sister he didn’t know he had. She’s a young woman still in college, and while she wants a familial relationship with BoJack, she realizes it’s not possible and chooses to walk away. BoJack’s best friend from the first episode, Todd, realizes that BoJack, even after recovery, isn’t always going to be the guy he wants him to be. He sets boundaries and feels comfortable leaving when he needs to, while being there when he thinks BoJack needs him to be. It’s not often you get media showing you what it means to be aware, not only of the needs of friends and family who might be struggling with their own issues, but also to be aware of your own needs and forming healthy relationships.
While many of the characters in the show are animals, they are all very human. I found many episodes featuring BoJack’s ghostwriter, Diane Nguyen, to be difficult to get through because I’ve never seen myself so clearly in a character before. She’s a writer and she struggles to make money doing that while maintaining her personal set of editorial ethics and trying to use her talents for the greater good, rather than just a way to make a living. Her final arc, where she struggles with depression and writing a book, hit very close to home for me.
While nobody is quite where they wanted to be when the show began, I think they’re all where they should be, which is as realistic as the show tried to be (cartoon animals aside). It was a journey that didn’t end because, like in life, things don’t always wrap up neatly. You just have to keep going and hope for the best.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle Editor for The Daily Journal.
