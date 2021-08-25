I
f you were born after the year 2001 this column probably isn’t for you, but it could be if you would like to see a snapshot of life before smartphones.
Always being a somewhat tech savvy person, I try to stay up with the latest trends in technology and developments in electronics and various gadgetry, and believe that I have a handle on most modern devices and what they can do for a person, and also what their limitations are as well.
I vaguely remember the days, even before the massive “bag phones” in the early ‘90s, when we had phones that had cords. We had five or six channels at home, or when I was older, cable TV (when MTV actually played music videos), and answering machines that were a physical device that you would connect to a phone. Oh, and I almost forgot those awful corduroy pants.
Our homes are flooded with technology now, whether we like it or not. People who don’t have at least one smartphone now that they always carry around with them is considered an oddity. From the most mundane of appliances, everything is interconnected and wirelessly communicating our thoughts, entertainment, and business transactions many times a day. My earbuds are always with me whether they are on or just ready to be used, there is no escaping that immediate connection.
Sometimes, while trying to make our lives simple, tech companies can make them way more complicated than they need to be. Smartphones as a technology are a fantastic hub and when they work as they should, we hardly realize we are even using them, that it becomes so commonplace. But Google Assistant is evil.
I was so excited when I upgraded to my new smartphone recently thinking that I was getting the latest and greatest in the form of a Google Pixel 5. The camera works great and there are many features that I really like, and it works seamlessly with most applications. However, shortly after I got the phone it asked me to set up Google Assistant, which I did, thinking it would help simplify things. It did not.
While driving, the slightest bump in the road, or wide turn, or simply holding the phone, would activate Google Assistant, and it would ask me what I wanted. I found this incredibly annoying, and went into the settings only to discover that unless I shut off the assistant completely I could not control when it asked me what I wanted, based on movement of the phone.
So I left it, and lived with it, and tried to get used to it. Then the random phone dialing started. If I was talking to someone in real life, it would hear me say someone’s name and start dialing their number. Then sometimes when I wouldn’t say anything or hit a pothole it would just start randomly calling people I hadn’t spoken to in months.
The kicker came very late one night in the latter part of June, when I picked up my phone and discovered in horror that it had dialed a very high-profile person in state government and I had to sheepishly apologize, and once again blame the intrusive call at 10:15 p.m. on my new phone. It was at this point that I realized that myself and Google Assistant would have to part ways.
Using Google’s very own search engine, I found out the steps needed to completely disable the assistant feature, and my life has been a lot better since.
James Allen is a staff writer for the Daily Journal.
