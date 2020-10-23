Daniel Kahneman, the Nobel Prize-winning psychologist, said that “a reliable way to make people believe in falsehoods is frequent repetition, because familiarity is not easily distinguished from truth.”
We’re seeing this play out with many COVID policies, especially masks. In August, a Pew Research survey found that 85% of Americans said they often or always wore a mask. Some of this is due to mandates, but a lot is due to the axiomatic belief that masks work. This is interesting – as there’s actually minimal evidence to support this.
The World Health Organization published a report on pandemics last October where they reviewed the existing research regarding different interventions (masks, hand washing, etc.). Here’s what they said regarding masks:
“Ten RCTs (randomized controlled trials) were included in the meta-analysis, and there was no evidence that face masks are effective in reducing transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza.”
This is supported by the University of Oxford in a report this summer, who said:
“This crop of trials added 9,112 participants to the total of 13,259 and showed that masks alone have no significant effect in interrupting the spread of ILI or influenza in the general population, nor in healthcare workers.”
They added:
“It would appear that despite two decades of pandemic preparedness, there is considerable uncertainty as to the value of wearing masks.”
Finally, the New England Journal of Medicine, the most respected American medical journal, said this in May:
“We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic. What is clear, however, is that universal masking alone is not a panacea.”
Only one RCT on masks has been performed this year (in Denmark), and even though it was submitted to a medical journal in August, we’re still waiting for the results (there would be an ethical obligation to publish if the evidence was strong). Without any RCTs, people have instead pointed to lab-based studies and observational data. Those also come with problems.
As Carl Heneghan at Oxford talks about, we accept as a society that RCTs are the gold (and only) standard for the approval of pharmaceuticals. Many drugs that were promising in a lab simply are never replicated in the real world. Indeed, very few trials clear the third phase, even ones that had promising starts (which means they had promising lab data).
People forget that falsifying a scientific claim is easier than proving it, as just a few examples are all that’s required (one black squirrel disproves the hypothesis that all squirrels are gray). We have that with masks. Plenty of states mandated them to no obvious benefit, and several countries (like Norway, Finland, Sweden) never mandated them (and have very low usage), yet have similar or better deaths per capita than countries that did. Science is about asking: why? If the mask evidence is so strong, why is it hard to see any benefit?
Cody Peck
Fergus Falls
