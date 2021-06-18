I find it curious that the letter “History repeating itself” has no mention of the Jan. 6 terrorist insurrection against our Capitol building. It was a movement encouraged, led, and orchestrated by Trump himself in an attempt to overthrow our free and accurate democratic institution of free elections.
Chuck Adelsman
Dalton
