I don’t know where the time has gone. I found a few stray Christmas decorations around my house this past weekend, and I have put away the last hint of Valentine’s day decorations, but when did Lent sneak up on me? I always associate it with spring, but let’s face it, in Minnesota, Lent starts in winter. It always catches me unawares. Especially this year because we were on vacation. With all the snow we’ve had lately, it’s hard to think of Easter being just around the corner, but it’s less than a month away. Maybe by the time you read this it will feel like spring has sprung, just maybe …



