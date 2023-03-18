I don’t know where the time has gone. I found a few stray Christmas decorations around my house this past weekend, and I have put away the last hint of Valentine’s day decorations, but when did Lent sneak up on me? I always associate it with spring, but let’s face it, in Minnesota, Lent starts in winter. It always catches me unawares. Especially this year because we were on vacation. With all the snow we’ve had lately, it’s hard to think of Easter being just around the corner, but it’s less than a month away. Maybe by the time you read this it will feel like spring has sprung, just maybe …
Over the years I have written many things about Lent, but this year I am reminded that in Fergus Falls and the surrounding area, Lent brings Friday fish fries at the Catholic Church. I don’t know how many years the tradition has been handed down, but for as far back as I can remember, I’ve been going to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for fried fish on Fridays during Lent. COVID-19 really put a monkey wrench in the fish fry, although our amazing Catholic friends found a way to make it happen with a drive through fish fry, and they did it in spades, like they had been doing it that way forever. But this year they were finally able to offer in house seating again. In fact, you can have it your way, either drive through or dine in. And as always, you don’t have to be Catholic to go to the fish fry, you don’t even have to live in the community.
I look forward to these fish fry events because I love good food, and I love people. When you put good food and friends together, you have a recipe for a great meal. Let’s start with the food. Again, this year they are serving Minnesota walleye. A hungry guest gets two or three filets of crispy, deep fried Minnesota walleye, your choice of au gratin (or as my kids said when they were little: all rotten) or baked potatoes, and coleslaw for only $14. Can you smell that aroma of fabulous fried walleye? But you’re not done yet, your plate is then handed to you and you are ushered to the condiment table with butter and tartar sauce. You get to dish these items yourself, which means you can take as much as you “need” and when it comes to butter and tartar sauce, I need enough for my potatoes and fish to swim. You can choose between a white or wheat buttered bun and a homemade bar for dessert. For beverages you have a choice between water, coffee, or lemonade and hosts come around to your table to make sure your cup doesn’t go empty. I think that is the best deal in town!
While this is all served cafeteria style, you always know where to find a clean table ready for guests, because a gentleman holding a stick with a bright yellow flower on the top is signaling where to sit. On your way to your table you have time to scope out the landscape to see who else is here that you may know. I have never been disappointed, there are always old and new friends of all ages: classmates, parents of the kids’ classmates, classmates of the kids, business associates, neighbors, people from the Y, friends from church and so it goes. Then there are the friends you haven’t met yet, like the Catholic gentleman from another community who comes to town just to enjoy our fish fry.
Several years ago, as I was talking about going to the fish fry at the Catholic church, a friend responded that he had thought about going, but he’s not Catholic, so he doesn’t go. I assured him you don’t need to be Catholic, and to prove it I took a survey to see how many different church affiliations were represented at the event: There were Lutherans galore, (probably because this is Fergus Falls and we have lots of Lutherans), but I also found Baptists, Methodists and some Presbyterians. The event also draws folks who have no church affiliation and those who do not attend church. It’s all good, we just come together to eat mouthwatering fish and homemade bars. And while we’re at it we laugh and talk and get to know our neighbors and friends a little bit better. I appreciated that the fish fry offered drive through services while we couldn’t gather indoors, but I am so thankful that we are again able to come together and enjoy the feeling of belonging to a community.
If you are thinking, “I’ve never been to the Catholic Church Fish Fry,” I encourage you to give it a try, but don’t drag your feet on the opportunity, there are only two more fish fries to go. The last event is Apr. 1. If you’re like me and turn your calendar a day or two late, you might miss it completely! Put FISH FRY on your calendar now so you don’t forget! Time flies, you know. Let’s come together as a community, support our Catholic friends, and enjoy a deliciously mouthwatering meal. Enjoy!
