I don’t know where the time has gone. I found a few stray Christmas decorations around my house this past weekend, and I have put away the last hint of Valentine’s Day decorations, but when did Lent sneak up on me? I always associate it with spring, but let’s face it, in Minnesota, Lent starts in late winter. It always catches me unaware. This year is no exception. That dreaded disease, “cabin fever” is hitting us hard, and with a few nice days we are beginning to develop spring fever. But spring isn’t here yet, and suddenly Ash Wednesday is upon us, all the restaurants have fish specials on Fridays, and churches offer services on Wednesday nights. It must be Lent. As a child the only thing I knew about Lent is that we went to Lenten services on Wednesday nights in addition to Sunday mornings. Since then I have learned that Lent is a time when many Christians are encouraged to open their hearts to God’s refining grace through prayer, confession, and fasting, in anticipation of Holy Week. Lent traditionally lasts 40 days, modeled after Christ’s 40-day fast in the desert, and ends on Good Friday. Lent means many things to many people, but if you live in Fergus Falls or the surrounding area, you know that Lent brings Friday fish fries at the Catholic Church.
I don’t know how many years the tradition has been handed down, but for as far back as I can remember, I’ve been going to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for fried fish on Fridays during Lent. Since childhood, my Catholic friends have refrained from eating meat on Fridays. It stands to reason that if they encourage parishioners to abide by the tradition, it’s a good idea to offer an alternative. Hence, a community fish fry is the answer. That’s right folks, you don’t have to be Catholic to go to the fish fry, you don’t even have to live in the community.
I look forward to these fish fry events because I love good food, and I love people and when you put good food and friends together, you have a recipe for a great meal. Let’s start with the food. Again this year they are serving Minnesota Walleye from Red Lake. A hungry guest gets two fillets of crispy, deep fried Minnesota walleye, your choice of au gratin (or as my kids said when they were little: all rotten) or baked potatoes, and coleslaw heaped on a plate for only $12. (If you have a big appetite you can order an extra fillet for 3 bucks.) Can you smell that aroma of fabulous fried Walleye? But you’re not done yet, your plate is then handed to you and you are ushered to the condiment table with butter, sour cream and tartar sauce. You get to dish these items yourself, which means you can take as much as you “need” and when it comes to butter and tartar sauce, I need enough for my potatoes and fish to swim. You can choose between a white or wheat buttered bun and a homemade bar for dessert. For beverage you have a choice between water, coffee, or lemonade and hosts come around to your table to make sure your cup doesn’t go empty. I think that is the best deal in town!
While this is all served cafeteria style, you always know where to find a clean table ready for guests, because a gentleman holding a stick with a bright yellow flower on the top is signaling where to sit. On your way to your table you have time to scope out the landscape to see who else is here that you may know. I have never been disappointed, there are always old and new friends of all ages: classmates, parents of the kids’ classmates, classmates of the kids, business associates, neighbors, people from the Y, friends from church, and so it goes. Then there are the friends you haven’t met yet, like the Catholic gentlemen from another community who came to town just to enjoy our fish fry.
A couple years ago, as I was talking about going to the fish fry at the Catholic church a friend responded that he had thought about going, but he’s not Catholic, so he doesn’t go. I assured him you don’t need to be Catholic, and to prove it I took a survey to see how many different church affiliations were represented at the event: There were Lutherans galore, (probably because this is Fergus Falls and we have lots of Lutherans), but I also found Baptists, Methodists and some Presbyterians. The Veterans Home van always brings hungry veterans who enjoy the community tradition of delicious deep-fried walleye. The event also draws folks who have no church affiliation and those who do not attend church. It’s all good, we just come together to eat mouthwatering fish and homemade bars. And while we’re at it we laugh and talk and get to know our neighbors and friends a little bit better. It’s about coming together as a community.
If you are thinking, I’ve never been to the Catholic church Fish Fry, I encourage you to give it a try. You have some time, but I recommend you attend this Friday, although it sounds like you have lots of time, you will want to make repeat performances. Time flies, and if you put this adventure off, you may miss out completely. The fish fry only lasts until April 10. By then the volunteers are exhausted, the organizers are ready for a break before they start planning next year’s event, and the church is busy getting ready for Easter Week. Let’s come together as a community, support our Catholic friends, and enjoy a mouthwatering meal. See you there!
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears on Thursday.
