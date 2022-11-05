In the last handful of years, maybe even specifically in the last six months to a year at its most severe, an employee shortage is and has been affecting restaurants, service businesses and even disrupting the supply and the quantity of products we see on store shelves.
In a recent call to a local tire business inquiring about the price of tires, in the midst of a conversation with routine questions about tire size and make an model of the vehicle, the person, who I assumed to be a member of their management team, asked, “By the way, you don’t know anyone who needs a job, do you?”
I wasn’t startled because I now hear this numerous times a day. Whether it’s a gas station or grocery store, businesses are struggling like no other time in history.
What did startle me was on a recent work related trip when i made a quick stop at a huge truck stop. You’ve been to these. They are massive and have everything anyone could want or need and have huge inventories, along with attached chain restaurants or fast food joints.
Upon walking into the building, I was stunned to see just two people running everything including the front cash registers. They were running around and trying to cover as much as they could with a line stretching almost to the door.
This is not sustainable. I rarely hear candidates on the campaign trail offer any solutions for this. No one seems to know what to do or have any short-term solutions.
Nearly every facet of our lives is being affected by this continuing and burdensome problem.
According to the Minnesota division of the National Federation of Independent Business, Sixty-one percent of owners reported hiring or trying to hire in October, down three points from September. Of those hiring or trying to hire, 90% of owners reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill. For all firms, including those not actively hiring, 30% of owners reported few qualified applicants for their open positions and 25% reported none.
I do hear some political talk like, “They (prospective employees) are living off of the money we gave them with all the stimulus checks and benefits,” quip some politicians.
One would assume that this might be a logical assumption, however the last of the stimulus checks went out well over a year and a half ago. According to usa.gov, the IRS issued three Economic Impact Payments or stimulus checks during the pandemic for people who were eligible: $1,200 in April 2020, $600 in December 2020/January 2021 and $1,400 in March 2021.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ended in late August of 2021. So pardon me for asking, but with inflation raging like a bull in a china closet, how in the world would any of these people who qualified for some or all of these payments still have any of that money left? Sorry, it just makes no sense to me.
So, the next question is, how are these people paying their bills if they are not working? Or are they? How can they possibly afford almost $8 for a pound of ground beef? Could they be receiving some type of regular assistance, whether it be food or cash assistance payments? They are definitely not receiving anything pandemic related at this point, which is what I hear many saying in political stump speeches.
The other thing I do notice is people that are working don’t stay with any employer very long. The turnover, even in Fergus Falls is staggering even without seeing the statistics. Again, how are these people staying afloat? I don’t think they would be eligible for any benefits if they just walked off the job. That would be a red flag in an eligibility interview, wouldn’t it?
The ones who are left that are honest and hard working and are left to do multiple jobs and tasks like never before, because one way or another the work has to get done, right? So they become bitter and crabby, just as the people waiting in the long lines are also getting more and more bitter and crabby.
Granted, there are no easy answers to such a complex problem, but I believe this issue should be the top agenda item in any political speech or in front of any governing body, as eventually, like a local burrito shop on the south end of town had to do, businesses will start closing more frequently.