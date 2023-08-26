We are now going into our fifth year of honoring a Citizen of the Year and I have to say that time has gone by extremely fast. Our very first Citizen of the Year was Gary Spies in 2020 followed by All Area Healthcare Workers in 2021, Pam Muxfeldt in 2022 and then Buzz and Ann Lundeen in 2023. Each year the number of nominations submitted has grown exponentially making the decision of who to honor a difficult one. In the Lakes Area, we are blessed to have many outstanding citizens that are deserving of this award and that is what makes Otter Tail County a great place to live.
To find the next Citizen of the Year we are now accepting nominations. We want to recognize someone in our community who has gone above and beyond by doing what’s more than expected of them and who deserves to be recognized. As always, the Citizen of the Year will be announced in our annual Progress edition which this one is themed “Rockin Rural ” that is set to publish on Feb. 28.
We need your help to make sure all good candidates are considered. If you know someone who deserves some special recognition, send us a letter telling us about that person and why they deserve to win this award. It’s easy, just tell us about the person you would like to nominate and don’t forget to include your name and phone number in case we need more information. Nominations can be sent by email to heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com or mailed or dropped off to Daily Journal Media, 125 N Union Avenue, Fergus Falls, MN 56537. Additionally they can be submitted by going to our website www.fergusfallsjournal.com and clicking on the Nominate Citizen of the Year button.
Deadline for nominations is Dec. 30 and we are looking forward to seeing them.
