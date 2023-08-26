We are now going into our fifth year of honoring a Citizen of the Year and I have to say that time has gone by extremely fast. Our very first Citizen of the Year was Gary Spies in 2020 followed by All Area Healthcare Workers in 2021, Pam Muxfeldt in 2022 and then Buzz and Ann Lundeen in 2023. Each year the number of nominations submitted has grown exponentially making the decision of who to honor a difficult one. In the Lakes Area, we are blessed to have many outstanding citizens that are deserving of this award and that is what makes Otter Tail County a great place to live.



