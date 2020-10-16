T
hank goodness we still have nonpartisan races for city councils, school boards and county commissioners here in Otter Tail County.
For the most part, these races are civil.
That’s not the case, in many instances, for candidates running for state and federal offices as Republicans, Democrats and independents. Political ads have gotten more and more nasty with each passing year.
It was a breath of fresh air to witness the county board of commissioners’ candidate open forum on Oct. 8 at City Hall in Fergus Falls. Six candidates participated.
There was limited seating in light of social distancing but all county residents could listen in on local radio stations or witness the event live on local television.
All of the six candidates who spoke at the open forum agreed that it is important that the county board address assistance to small town businesses in the wake of COVID-19, maintain roads and bridges, work for more affordable housing, help increase the number of day care facilities, expand broadband, preserve county lakes and rivers, and attract new businesses.
One topic that became controversial at the Oct. 8 candidate open forum was the Pelican Rapids to Perham recreational trail, being done in phases.
It was nice to hear differences of opinion with no candidate calling another candidate a member of the far left or far right. They agreed to disagree, in a friendly manner.
The five-person Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners acts in a bipartisan way to try and use taxpayer dollars as efficiently as possible. In most cases the same holds true for school boards and city councils in Otter Tail County.
It’s good to see these elected officials adhering to cooperation, compromise and agreement for the well-being of county residents.
Remembering Whitey Ford
Those of us buying baseball cards at corner grocery stores in the 1950s were elated, after opening a pack, if one of those cards was a Whitey Ford card.
This Yankee star pitcher died Oct. 8.
The New York Yankees organization issued this communication soon after his passing:
“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford. He spent his entire 16-year career as a Yankee. Whitey was one of the best lefties to ever toe the rubber. He will be deeply missed.”
Ford was a six-time World Series champion with the Yankees and represented the American League in 10 all-star games.
“He was not a hard thrower but changed speeds, keeping the ball low and nibbling at the corners,” said Fergus Falls retiree Chuck Brunko who, as a kid growing up near Hewitt, south of Wadena, followed Ford’s career. “Whitey was a hard pitcher to beat.”
Ford had an incredible record of 25 wins and only four losses in 1961. He was honored with the Cy Young Award. That same season Fargo native Roger Maris hit 61 home runs for the World Champion Yankees, breaking Babe Ruth’s single-season record.
Another teammate of Ford was Bill “Moose” Skowron. He previously played against the Fergus Falls Red Sox in the 1950 Minnesota state baseball title game, won by Fergus Falls 3-0.
Vikings-Rams classic game remembered
On Oct. 26, 1970, I was fortunate to attend one of the inaugural Monday Night Football games at the old Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington. The Minnesota Vikings hosted the Los Angeles Rams.
Back then I worked evenings for the Fargo Forum and oftentimes had Mondays and Tuesdays off after working the weekends.
The Forum had extra tickets for the game. I requested and was granted two of them for me and a college friend, John Nymoen.
The Vikings won 13-3 when light rain fell the entire game.
The highlight was a goal-line stand by the Vikings near the end of the first half. Credit goes to the Purple People Eaters, namely Alan Page, Carl Eller, Jim Marshall and Gary Larsen.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.