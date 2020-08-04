It’s been a few years since we have written any articles for the Blue Blazes column so I thought I would take this chance to remind you what the North Country Trail is all about. It is our hope that by sharing our experiences and information some of you will be moved to join our efforts to build and maintain the trail here in the Fergus Falls area or just to get out and make your own memories on the trail.
You probably have heard of the Appalachian Trail or the Pacific Crest Trail (think “Wild,” the book or movie). They are 2 of 11 National Scenic Trails in the US. All of them are partnerships between the National Park Service, land management agencies (state or federal government, for example), and volunteer organizations. The North Country Trail, right here in our backyard, is the longest of these 11 trails. Yes, one of the premier footpaths in the country winds its way along 10 miles of trail through Fergus Falls!
The North Country Trail (NCT) meanders about 4,600 miles from Lake Sakakawea in central North Dakota into Vermont. On the way it passes through Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. While most of the trail is off-road through private and public lands, considerable portions still follow roads. As someone who has hiked/walked 800 miles of this trail, I can attest to the variety of landscapes and trail types. Even the road walks offer unexpected experiences. Northcountrytrail.org is a great online introduction to the trail. The site has printable maps for most of the trail and downloadable apps for your phone. I have hiked in four states and have four notebooks with one state’s maps in each. It’s rewarding to highlight another section of trail each time I finish up a hike. As soon as I finish a segment, I’m already planning where to go next!
Our local NCT chapter is called Minnesota Waters and Prairie Chapter. We meet monthly to plan work days and public activities. Prepandemic we were meeting in the Fergus Falls Public Library. Currently we meet in the open pavilion at NP Park across the street from the library. Meetings are open to all and we would welcome new members. To get the latest meeting and event updates, like our Facebook page MN Waters & Prairie—NCTA. You may also contact us via email mwp@northcountrytrail.org. Our page on the national website is northcountrytrail.org/trail/minnesota/mwp/. We’re all volunteers who enjoy the trail and the camaraderie of working with neighbors that share our passion for the trail and for giving back to the community.
Fergus Falls is one of only 22 Trail Towns along the NCT and one of only three in Minnesota (the other two are Frazee and Walker). According to the NCTA website “A Trail Town is a community through which the North Country National Scenic Trail passes that supports hikers with services, promotes the trail to its citizens, and embraces the trail as a resource to be protected and celebrated. Trail Towns are built on a relationship between a town, the trail and its local volunteers.” That’s a pretty special honor for our community and one that we, as chapter members, have worked diligently to maintain. Hikers know about Fergus Falls and have given us very favorable reviews as they pass through our town!
Well, we’ve gotten the nuts and bolts information about this great trail out to you here. In future columns, we’ll talk about some of our personal hiking experiences and what our plans for this wonderful recreational resource are. By the way, the trail is marked with blue blazes on trees and signs along the way so you will know you are on the right track. Look for these blazes as you walk along the river or through Delagoon Park. See you on the trail!
Michelle Lackey Olsen is a member of the local chapter of North Country Trail group.
