As of July 25, the Dept of Justice sued four poultry processors and a data consulting firm, charging them with conspiring to suppress poultry workers’ pay by sharing information on wages.
These poultry processors — Cargill Inc., Sanderson Farms Inc., and Wayne Farms LLC, are charged with violating the Sherman (Anti-Trust) Act, which bans conspiring to artificially set prices instead of open and honest capitalistic competition. Two of these processors are further charged with violating the Packers and Stockyard Act by cutting the base payment of chicken growers, and pitting them against each other to limit their compensation.
The DOJ brief & proposed decree is here: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-files-lawsuit-and-proposed-consent-decrees-end-long-running-conspiracy
Packing poultry is dangerous and hard on the body. So is brutally low pay. Workers with options opt out, so they hire workers with limited options, often immigrants. Sometimes illegally so.
On September 16, 2019, The Christian Science Monitor ran a story on poultry processing plant hiring practices after a rash of ICE raids on poultry plants.
Chicken growing is hard and messy, especially this year. Minnesota lost 3 million chickens from avian flu so far this year; 36 million have been slaughtered nationwide. That’s maybe 6% of the national supply; we generally grow over 532 million chickens a year. Turkey flocks were also harder hit.
This new strain is pretty lethal to poultry flocks, so once it gets in, that’s it. This avian flu has been found in 40 different species of wild birds in 30 states and may be here to stay. It’s not crossed to human yet — dozens of people exposed to it have been monitored and nothing yet. But potentiality is always there, specially if it gets into hogs, which are a common intermediate host to make avian flu more transmissible and pathogenic to humans. Cooking will render any infected meat safe.
Oregon Public broadcasting (opb.org) reported on a small Oregon chicken grower, Cameron Gunther, who made the decision to close his farm to the public after avian flu was found nearby, saying if his farm tested positive for avian flu, he’d go under as he couldn’t house them all for a full quarantine. His biggest concern is wild waterfowl carrying the virus coming in contact with his chickens. Duck hunters should be much appreciated this year!
Since January, the price for the cheapest chicken I buy has increased by over one fourth — and that’s on the low end. Skinless, boneless, fileted chicken breasts were going for over six a pound. Yes. Not organic, free range, a special heritage breed, or specially fed luxury diets and sung opera to while they were alive. (“Papagino, Papagina...”) just plain chicken breasts. And egg prices? Yikes! Sure these processors didn’t conspire on fixing consumer prices, too while they were at it?
My food budget is cramped, so I chow on a little more beans and dairy and check my deep freezer for what else I have, scour ads for good deals. I’m thankful my garden produces well this summer, hope for squash and pumpkins before frost, then wonder how expensive Thanksgiving will be. Maybe I should do more fishing this fall?
If this avian flu continues … pigeons. There’s a great future in pigeons. They are highly resistant to avian flu and purportedly delicious. Families often raised squabs for meat during the Great Depression. Cheap business to start, too. Just put up statues or rock ledges and they will come.
Bird-brained humor aside, this present lawsuit isn’t about price-fixing on the consumer end, just abuses to supply and labor. They are investigating all labor market abuses in the poultry processing & meatpacking industries.
Last fall, 28 senators signed a letter asking DOJ to investigate meatpacking industry practices; but DOJ was already doing that. On February 2, 2022, JBS (the foreign-owned meatpacking company behind deforestation of the Amazon for beef) paid 52.5 million to partly settle anti-trust litigation from a 2020 lawsuit filed in Minnesota against them and Cargill, Tyson and National Beef. Hmm. Cargill again.
The DOJ says: “Anyone with information about poultry industry collusion, competitors sharing non-public compensation information, anticompetitive conduct violations against workers or any other violations of the antitrust laws is encouraged to contact the Antitrust Division’s Citizen Complaint Center at 1-888-647-3258 or antitrust.complaints@usdoj.gov.” They also say people can contact the USDA with information about anticompetitive practices in livestock and poultry markets. The link is www.farmerfairness.gov.
Price gouging of customers generally may be reported to your state attorney general.
While I hope for more lawsuits to correct abuses, sure, I also really want these lawsuits to lead to lasting reforms or break-ups of monopolies. We can’t afford to chicken out on this issue.