Those of you who read my column regularly are well-aware that I love holidays, both major and not. Mother's Day, however, may be my least favorite holiday.
Before I go too deep into that, let me preface by saying that I have an awesome mother! She has always been there for my siblings and me and we have put her through a lot, as kids tend to do! I also have awesome grandmothers ... so my distaste for Mother's Day really has nothing to do with my mom at all — it has to do with me.
My first child was a girl named Hannah. Long story very short, she was born very premature and lived 14 1/2 months without ever going home from the hospital. She was born in May, the same month as Mother's Day ... close to Mother's Day.
Ever since Hannah died and even since my son was born (whose birthday is also in May), Mother's Day has never been a day for me. It's a day for my mom, for my grandmothers, for other mothers and stepmoms ... just not me. This isn't because I have been neglected, far from it — it is just easier to focus on other people than to reflect on the reality that the one who first made me a mother is missing.
I vividly remember my son, as a toddler, going up front to sing a song in church for Mother's Day for the first time — I had to excuse myself near the end because I was in tears. That was met with a variety of responses. I was told to "get over it" and that "it isn't fair to (your son)" that I was struggling on Mother's Day when he was trying to make it special. On the other hand, I was told that grief is normal on such occasions and that it can sneak up on you, even if the particular holiday or event has never triggered such emotion before. It was a confusing day for me — having so many opinions thrown at me simply for having a rough day.
Mother's Day continues to be difficult for me, if I'm going to be completely honest. Writing this column is difficult for me. Grief is messy and unpredictable and it always will be, but coping skills adapt and life goes on ...
Last Saturday, my husband and I went to Nature's Garden World and purchased plants from the greenhouse to give for Mother's Day — also for my Mother's Day "gift," which I pick out myself. I would've been perfectly satisfied to deliver everything on Saturday; but my family prefers to do so on Mother's Day, so that's what we do. (In other words, I suck it up.)
On Sunday, we got moving in the morning, traveling to Battle Lake so my son could deliver flowers to his stepmom. Back to Fergus, we hit up my grandma, my husband's grandma, had lunch, then ended our deliveries to my mom. We stayed and visited at each stop, at least for a little while. Back home, I poured myself into work to occupy my mind. (Sometimes it's just easier to stay busy than to sit and dwell on things.)
I don't want to be asked what I want to do for Mother's Day. I don't want to be made to "feel special" and I don't want to unwrap a gift; but I will for everyone else, if those situations present themselves. I don't want to go to church and hear about how awesome it is to be a mom or about how mothers are so important. I just don't want to.
Honestly, I'd rather skip Mother's Day altogether or be able to focus 100% on other mothers, as long as I don't have to focus on myself ... because Mother's Day for me, and for many others, is just a hard day, no matter what.
Heather Kantrud is the managing editor for Daily Journal Media. She resides in Fergus Falls with her family.