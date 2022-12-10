This time of year makes one thankful for the friends they have and those who keep in contact. Online social media has made it much easier to do just that.
The trouble is, the older you get, the really far back friends that you had at one time or another pop up and you scratch your head trying to figure out how you remember them if at all.
One such occurrence happened to me recently as I got a friend suggestion on Facebook from someone with a name that did not ring a bell whatsoever.
Maybe I’m a little different, but I don’t automatically select “add friend." I will usually peruse through their feed and see if anything clicks or looks familiar.
Hometowns or where they live can sometimes help, but even then I hesitate unless I see that they are friends with other friends that I know from that town.
Social media can be tricky too, sometimes people will use part of their name, or don’t have the same last name anymore.
In looking through the friend suggestions feed I just saw photos of the person that I thought may have known me way back when. They were also a couple of my current friends who were their friends as well.
Because of that I accepted the friend request thinking that they must be someone who knew me at some point or I knew them.
Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.
No sooner did I click on add friend, than I got a message literally thirty seconds later. Was it a coincidence? Not really.
The person innocently asked me how my day was going.
I replied that it was going well so far. I asked them if we had gone to school together or were involved in some kind of organization or we worked together, without coming right out and asking, how do I know you? (Maybe we should do that a little more often these days).
The small talk continued for another few minutes without the person answering how I knew them. At this point red flags were popping up everywhere.
If they had no connection to me whatsoever, why were they interested in small talk? With someone I had never met face to face.
Then after a couple minutes with no further dialogue, they asked me if I knew I had a grant check for $3,000 waiting for me and wanted to know if I knew how to apply to get it. They said they had gotten money too and kindly wanted me to know that I could get mine.
I immediately stopped all discussion with this person, blocked them and deleted them from my friends list. However, many unsuspecting people do not.
This is what is called “phishing." What is sad, is that obviously a couple of my other legitimate friends got tricked into this too. Hopefully they went no further than me.
These unscrupulous imposters are wanting whatever information you will volunteer. What is scary is that they already have ANY personal information you have already posted on your profile page. They’re possibly hoping that you will voluntarily give them financial information or social security numbers etc.
Unfortunately, as a crime reporter I run into this frequently looking through the sheriff’s or police incident blotters. People suddenly find themselves standing in a line at a discount store buying gift cards or wiring money to scammers like this.
Beware, especially during the holiday season, to not let your guard down. Unless you know someone in real life that you friend on social media, the chances are very good that they are a scammer.