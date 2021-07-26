Traveling back from the Mayo Clinic in June, we were tired and hungry and stopped in your town to eat around 9 p.m. I had also thought Fergus Falls would be a nice place to stop. After eating a good meal, we decided to call it a night instead of heading to Fargo. We spotted the Comfort Inn off the interstate and thought it would be a decent place to stay. Boy were we wrong!
We tried to check in, but the desk clerk was having computer problems. I offered to do it online and she said that would be best. I did and ordered the room for one night. Just looking around the office I knew this was probably a mistake and it was. The hallways and our room stunk. We were glad we were only there for one night. We checked out, received our copy of the bill for one night, and left. After getting home to Montana we were sent an email that showed an added night. When we inquired about it the manager was not helpful and said it was an online reservation and he could not change it. I have my screenshot that shows we signed up for one night. He argued. I called several times and he would not return any of my calls. I contacted the corporate who said “ based on the information we have, the second night was added at the hotel.” Bingo! However, they added that they could not do anything about it as each hotel has their different billing.
I am sorry to say that this has caused my to tell others to bypass Fergus Falls ... or at least the Comfort Inn there. I have since looked at other reviews of this hotel and they aren’t good. Many others are reporting similar experiences as to mine. I am sorry that my experience with what I am sure is a great community is based on one lousy hotel and it’s manager. I wish your community well, but sadly will warn fellow travelers and friends.
Sherri Henderson
Miles City, Montana
