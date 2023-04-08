The 2023 legislative session is a little over halfway done and we expect to see large omnibus finance bills heading to the House floor for votes in the coming days. I am sad to report that Democrats and Gov. Walz is proposing to spend the entirety of the state’s $17.5 billion budget surplus on growing the government instead of returning it to you, the hardworking taxpayers of Minnesota.



