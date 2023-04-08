The 2023 legislative session is a little over halfway done and we expect to see large omnibus finance bills heading to the House floor for votes in the coming days. I am sad to report that Democrats and Gov. Walz is proposing to spend the entirety of the state’s $17.5 billion budget surplus on growing the government instead of returning it to you, the hardworking taxpayers of Minnesota.
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Remodeling to continue: City council approves loan request to help strip mall update
-
Simple beginnings: Local couple starting up food truck
-
Class readjustments approved by MSHSL
-
From the Record — Mar. 28-Apr. 3, 2023
-
Trooper struck in squad car near Rothsay
-
Multiple crashes during storm
-
Two Fergus Falls men arrested in Douglas drug bust
-
Ice age, Lake Agassiz impacted our area
-
Delayed delivery
-
Getting things done: Rasmusson busy during on going session
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Remodeling to continue: City council approves loan request to help strip mall update
-
Class readjustments approved by MSHSL
-
Simple beginnings: Local couple starting up food truck
-
From the Record — Mar. 28-Apr. 3, 2023
-
Trooper struck in squad car near Rothsay
-
Multiple crashes during storm
-
Ice age, Lake Agassiz impacted our area
-
Delayed delivery
-
Getting things done: Rasmusson busy during on going session
-
Understanding potential changes in estate taxes
Latest Carl's Corner Podcast
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.