The music hits, the lights start flashing and in sprints your favorite professional wrestler to take down the heels. He or she jumps into the rings and starts throwing haymakers and clotheslines and soon the ring is cleared and they stand victorious. In the 1980s, professional wrestling was bright lights, big dudes and cheesy (but memorable) ’80s rock. On Sunday, I got to experience modern day professional wrestling, on a much smaller scale, as I traveled to the DoubleTree hotel in West Fargo for an independent wrestling event.
My defensive coordinator and I traveled to take in the independent scene as two of our football players are active independent wrestlers. They both would admit that they do not fit the WWE-aesthetic but we wanted to support them in one of their outside endeavors. We were joined by one of our team’s board members, another coach and the president of our football team at the table. I really didn’t know what to expect but I was hoping not to see the “bingo hall” examples that I had heard about on several podcasts about the independent wrestling scene.
The venue was a decent size for the promotion as they did sell out and having a smaller size (over a 100 maybe?) audience allowed for the wrestlers to interact more. I don’t need to mention but outside the performers everyone wore masks and temperature checks were taken at the door. These COVID times have been interesting.
Anyway, the first match was a royal rumble that featured one of our football players and local favorite and Fergus Falls High School alum Drew “Rock Solid” Ross. It was a good overall showing with our wrestler being the first eliminated and Ross nearly pulling out the victory. Ross would be eliminated due to a dirty trick played by a heel to win the 24/7 Fargo City Championship belt.
The next match featured two individuals mix it up before former WWF (now WWE) wrestler Pat Tanaka got involved. It wasn’t the highlight of the night but it was cool to see someone that I remembered from my childhood wrestle in a match.
An intermission would ensue before the triple main event (I am in belief that there is only one main event, but whatever).
Before the next matches, Ross would attack the winner of the rumble and pin him for the Fargo belt. Under 24/7 rules, the belt is defended at all times as long as there is a referee to count the pin.
Ross would not hold onto the belt as later in the night the Vince McMahon-type character would attack him from behind with a golf club and pin him before escaping with the belt.
The next match was a triple tag team match. Highlights included a high flying spot where a wrestler dove over the top ropes onto four other wrestlers and hit the tables outside the ring, and a Great Muta ending (where a bad guy blinds a foe by spitting mist into his eyes).
In the penultimate match, it was a triple threat with three of the biggest dudes at the event. I got a “boring” chant started as it took forever for these guys to tangle but it turned out to be a great match.
To close out the evening, it was a tables match (one wrestler puts the other through a table to end the match). It was the David vs. Goliath build with the smaller guy getting in a lot of offense. Goliath would end up winning the match as he pile drived his foe off the ring into a table.
It was great seeing both our football players and Ross mix it up in the squared circle. While our football players are still learning, Ross was polished and you can see that not only does he encapsulate his gimmick but he has the wrestling chops to make it look realistic. He held a suplex for over four seconds in the air before dropping his opponent back to the mat.
For my first live wrestling show, it wasn’t that bad. I would be interested in attending WWE live events when they get going and seeing what those are like. But on a Sunday night, in West Fargo it was one of the best places to be.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
