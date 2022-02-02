A music analytics firm called MRC Data reported that 70% of the U.S. music market is now made up of old songs.
Songs by ABBA, Fleetwood Mac, Journey, Creedence Clearwater Revival — the list goes on — are being streamed and downloaded at growing rates.
The data also showed that last year, the streaming of current songs, defined as less than 18 months old, actually declined for the first time ever.
In addition to that, streaming catalogs in general continue to grow, so even top “hits” have less power — both monetarily and culturally.
Although this means that more artists are now able to get their songs on streaming platforms, just remember that Spotify, the most used music streaming service in the world, pays artists generally around $.003 or $.005 per stream, meaning artists will need at least 250 streams to make just one dollar (and that dollar is often being split between songwriters).
Technological advancements in music creation have also led to music created by algorithms, which led Warner Music Group to sign a record deal with an algorithm in 2019. According to its contract, the algorithm is expected to pump out 20 albums per year.
On another note, the television audience for the Grammy’s dropped from 40 million viewers in 2012 to 8.8 million viewers in 2021. And don’t forget the slow, strange rise of dead artists performing at events in the form of holograms.
What does this mean for the future of music? Do new and upcoming artists even have a chance? Are the days of “hits” gone? What’s going to happen to live performances? Is new music becoming obsolete?
I wonder … Will music soon face a “localization” effect in order to survive? Just like people intentionally buy, shop and eat local in order to support local artisans, craftspeople, business owners and chefs, perhaps music consumers will have to listen local in order to support local artists, musicians, singers and songwriters. Will this keep some form of unique, progressive and original music culture alive?
